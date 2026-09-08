Jon Sumrall Promises Defensive Improvement for Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jon Sumrall wasted no time criticizing the Florida Gators' defense despite a 45-point win on Saturday to open his tenure, calling it "atrocious at times" while saying that he did not think "we're as good as we think we are."

He also emphasized that if improvement did not happen quickly, Florida would get "embarrassed and exposed," after the Gators allowed the Owls to convert 11 of its 22 third-down attempts and four of its seven fourth-down tries, ultimately giving up 25 first downs.

Less than 48 hours later, and after getting to watch film, Sumrall reiterated that sentiment with some clarification during his weekly press conference.

"I just think you have to show up with a chip on your shoulder every day," Sumrall said on Monday. "You can never assume anything. I don't care who you're playing, and as soon as you get complacent or overconfident, this game will humble you really, really fast.

"... I don't think anybody's like, oh they think they're just the best player in the country yet. I just think maybe we were a little too relaxed in our mindset to attention to detail at times."

Jon Sumrall vowed improvement from Florida's defense. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

A defensive-minded coach by trade, Sumrall was also quick to praise FAU both on Saturday and on Monday for its fast-paced offense led by quarterback Caden Veltkamp, who threw for 276 yards and accounted for two scores. He was just as quick to point to the self-inflicted mistakes the Gators made.

Mainly, he pointed to poor situational awareness, such as the defensive backs playing off-ball on short-yardage situations, as well as communication against tempo as downsides. He also admitted that while Florida did a good job of limiting explosive plays, there is some context to it.

"We did manage, limit the explosive plays. We only had two by how we count them," he said. "And so, but some of that limiting explosive plays was because we were playing a little too cautious and a little too passive in regards to not getting sticky enough at times. And so, I don't think it was an intent issue, it wasn't an effort issue, it wasn't a desire issue. It was simply, man, we're young or either, in my opinion, untrained on certain spots at certain times. And so we have to coach better."

Not all was bad for Florida's defense, though. Safety DJ Coleman and corner Dijon Johnson each had an interception, while defensive lineman Brendan Bett forced a fumble on fourth-and-goal to keep the Owls from scoring a fourth touchdown. The Gators also held the Owls to a mere 3.2 yards per rush with six tackles for loss.

"It wasn't all bad, but it damn sure wasn't all good either. Okay?" Sumrall said. "And so there's a ton of growth that needs to happen with our football team."

Brendan Bett's forced fumble was a bright spot for the Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Bett's play, in particular, is one Florida can look to as it takes steps to improve on Saturday's miscues.

"I don't ever want to let anybody score," Sumrall said. "I wasn’t pleased that they got down there the way they did, but the fact our guys rose up and they didn't just look at the scoreboard and go, ‘Hey, this touchdown, we're still going to win if it’s scored.’ They said, ‘No, we're not going to let them in.’ It was a great play by Brendan Bett down there to fight, get off the block, and tear off and go make the play. I appreciate the fact that they continue to play.”

Now, Florida turns its attention to FCS Campbell, which is fresh off a win in which its offense had over 500 yards. After that, SEC play begins with a trip to Auburn before games against high-powered offenses such as Ole Miss and Missouri looming.

"Our guys are gonna improve. I promise you that,"

Sumrall said. "They're either going to improve or I'm going to lose my mind trying to help them.”

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