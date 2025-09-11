How Florida Gators Can Attack LSU's Defense
On paper, the Florida Gators will be facing a traditional 4-3 defense when they take on LSU. However, the scheme and involved players are anything but traditional. The Tigers bring a back-to-front approach that has initially helped them flourish. Meaning, the strength of the defense is their secondary.
Usually, the front provides the impetus to make plays and shut down opponents. However, early on, LSU smothers opposing receivers, making separation a non-factor. As a result, the linemen and backers up front can get home or force early throws. Now, how should Florida handle the situation?
Phone Booth Fighting
Remember Jack Pyburn? Only Roman emperor Nero burned bridges faster. Pyburn, originally a top recruit for the Gators, couldn't stay healthy or play effectively. While rumors swirled about his list of financially laden demands, Pyburn never fully dismissed them.
"So, it was really about just trying to find a place where I’d be able to showcase my talents to the best extent and be able to earn opportunities in every regard on the field," he said.
Basically, he wanted to get paid, despite tallying just one sack. Now, what is he doing at LSU? Absorbing blocks and letting the linebackers make the plays. The offensive line knows Pyburn and a couple of the holdover LSU defenders.
In as blunt of a way as this can be stated, Florida needs to get hyperphysical with the Tigers. Not just win at the line of scrimmage, set an early tone. Jadan Baugh's running style fits the dynamic of wanting to beat an opponent up at the line of scrimmage. If the Gators need to run the ball 35 times or more, so be it.
Underneath Attack
Everyone knows that DJ Lagway throws an excellent deep ball. As mentioned, LSU wants to stop that cold. Under those circumstances, the Gators could feast on the short and intermediate routes. These are higher percentage passes that move the ball and will fatigue the defense. For example, in this game, a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive in the first half would mean more than a simple quick strike.
While LSU is talented up front. They are not necessarily deep. Starters will play an inordinate number of snaps. Crossing routes will create spacing. Out and up will tempt the LSU secondary to jump the route. A slower pace will sink the Tigers. UF needs to be patient.
Motivated Playcalling
While not officially hot, fans started stacking charcoal under Billy Napier's set and dousing it with lighter fluid. Napier, on balance, is a smart coach. He needs to shut everything else out and really buckle down with the playcalling.
Can the Gators stall out the Tigers' defense?