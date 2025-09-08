Napier to Remain Florida Gators' Primary Play-Caller
After scoring just 16 points at home against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, Billy Napier gave no thought to giving away play-calling duties ahead of the Florida Gators' gauntlet over the next few weeks.
“Yes,” Napier quickly responded when asked if he will remain the offensive play caller Monday.
“No,” he followed when asked if he gave any consideration to making a change.
Florida’s offense was a large factor in the devastating upset loss to USF in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Though the Gators finished the night with 355 total yards of offense and a commanding 34-minute time of possession in the game, they scored just one touchdown on a drive that had already started in the red zone.
“I think we had 71 plays in the game, something like that… It’s more about the execution and the efficiency, red zone scoring," Napier said. “Consistency’s important. I think that lots of things contribute to that, but I feel like we’re close there. I think there’s good on the tape, a lot of positive things on the tape both weeks and there’s areas where we’ve got to get better.”
Florida’s offense actually found a lot of success in the first half, averaging 12 plays and 67 yards gained per drive while moving the ball inside their opponents' 30-yard line every possession. While the Gators would end the half with over 200 yards of offense on just three drives, only nine points were put on the board.
“(I) think we moved the ball well, at times, in particular in the first half, but missed opportunities,” Napier said. “I think the red-zone scoring early really caused us to lose the momentum. We had a chance to really take control of the game. I think that's an important lesson.”
It wasn’t until after halftime that the Gators' offense began to falter, only moving the ball past the 50-yard line once, other than a drive that started on the 20-yard line after an incredible punt return from Vernell Brown III. With countless chances to put the game away, the Gators' offensive drives went punt, interception, punt, safety, touchdown, punt, punt.
“In the second half, converting on third down, look, we have to eliminate the penalties, playing from behind the sticks,” Napier said. “You look at each possession, it’s either third down or it’s a penalty that’s causing problems. You’ve got to stack plays.”
Heading into a matchup against an LSU defense that has allowed just 17 points and 415 total yards in two games, it won't get any easier for Napier’s offense to find its rhythm. While a tough task, the head coach sees it as just another opportunity.
“When you’re going to Baton Rouge to play the No. 3 team in the country, this is an incredible opportunity and really a special experience to go play on the road in this league against a good team.” Napier said. “It's what you signed up for. It’s why you come here. We’ve got to get ready for it.”
The Gators enter Death Valley seemingly with their backs against a wall, desperate for an offense with tons of talent to finally put it all together. Napier’s unit will have that chance once again, possibly one of the last to prove that his scheme can be successful at the University of Florida.