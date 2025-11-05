How Florida Stops Kentucky's Rushing Attack
To take another step towards bowl eligibility, the Florida Gators must stop the Kentucky run game. In an upset win against Kentucky last week, the rushing attack scraped 79 yards on 32 carries. However, those yards extended drives and kept the clock moving. With the Wildcats, nothing about their game is pretty. In fact, expect a swollen-faced, bloody-nose affair, which starts with the run game.
Seth McGowan
In terms of a contraction, McGowan will flash the ability to barrel into defenders, trudging forward, but he can bounce to the outside. Granted, while he does not possess breakaway speed, the two-time transfer (Oklahoma and New Mexico State) can get to the corner, generating positive yardage, and then he prefers running downhill from there.
The film shows McGowan showing a preference to bolt off his left tackle and the right side. A gap between the center and guard. Florida, luckily, can easily clog that gap with a rotation of 320-pounders. The Kentucky running back struggles with cutting back behind the line of scrimmage, and he takes too long out of the first cut.
As a receiver, the senior takes dump off as a last resort, when no one is open. Florida needs to watch him, but he will not take one the distance in this offense. At New Mexico State, McGowan was a better receiver (three touchdowns and a 12-yard per carry average).
Dante Dowdell
Dowdell brings something to the table that McGowen doesn't: a second gear. Blessed with good vision and the ability to accelerate, Dowdell is the Wildcats' home run threat. While he receives ten carries a game, he tries to make the most of his carries.
Buoyed by their Auburn win, Kentucky may try to get Dowdell in space, allowing him to work against linebackers. Additionally, quick-hitters will be on order for the Wildcats. Listed at 227 pounds, you'd expect Dowdell to love running behind the interior of his offense. Yet, he looks more comfortable running wide around the tackles on both sides. The Gators' linebackers can beat him to the apex and string the play out if they don't make the stop themselves.
Overview
Kentucky wants to bludgeon Florida with the run game, taking the fight to them. Head coach Mark Stoops will pound the ball until Florida stops them. With any success or daylight, the UK will persist. Florida can stay with Kentucky's wideouts.
Still, the key is to prevent the run game and avoid short-yardage situations. The defense needs to play with enough discipline not to bite on the play when Dowdell has the ball. He will make a slight cut, and they will grab nothing but air.
Meanwhile, bowing their collective necks to meet McGowan in the hole is imperative. The Gators cannot afford to shy away from the inevitable brawl in the trenches, as their season hinges on success.