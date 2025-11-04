Immediate Changes the Gators Can Make Down the Stretch
After the Florida Gators dropped a heartbreaker to Georgia, the loss solidified something that became obvious early in the season. Although the team is as talented and athletic as it is on both
By examining the team's losses, you can identify a consistent theme of one or two errors, whether mental or physical, that seemingly surface at the worst time. Ahead of the Kentucky game, the Gators must abandon the following tendencies.
Predictability on Offense
When an offense executes a play during a game, it ends up on film. If an offense runs the same play but with slight variations that don't change it, that becomes a pattern. Defensive coaches love patterns, which makes their jobs easier. When Florida sends a man in motion, chances are high that he is the primary receiver and the ball is going to come his way.
According to data scientist Parker Fleming, Florida will target the motion man almost 60 of the time but only target them less than 20 percent of the time. Offensive play-caller Ryan O'Hara needs to discard the Napier plan entirely.
Plus, the screen passes—the abundance of them needs to go. Screens should be used to catch the defense off guard, not to reveal the base to the offense. The perpetual screen game invites defenses to close in on the play. With multiple injured wideouts, testing teams will have to work vertically, which will be an issue.
Blitz Avoidance
Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts does not often blitz with this incarnation of his defense, preferring to rely on coverage and push up front. Kentucky is the ideal test case to introduce blitz packages.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley is mobile but will also stare down a blitzer, freezing in place. Additionally, he will attempt to throw his way out of danger instead of taking a sack. Florida can capitalize on this tendency.
Finish Games
The Gators have scored 34 total points in the fourth quarter across eight games this season. Additionally, three games saw the team go scoreless. Think about the Miami, Texas A&M, and LSU games. Imagine what the outcomes could be with a touchdown in each.
For example, against the Hurricanes, UF trailed 13-7 to start the quarter. They ended up losing 26-7. Last week, Florida led Georgia after a field goal with 14:52 remaining. That score was their last. Georgia scored the game-winner, and the Gators mounted just 54 yards on 15 plays. That comes down to playcalling by O'Hara, bad reads by DJ Lagway, and an overarching lack of fluidity.
Bottom Line
Like Auburn before it, UF enjoys a talent advantage all over the field. Yet, Auburn lost a home game, mustering three points, as the school fired its head coach. Florida can avoid that fate by bucking convention and becoming aggressive in all aspects.