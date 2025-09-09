How Former Florida Gators Fared in NFL Week 1
The Florida Gators football program currently ranks among the top ten universities with the most players in the NFL, giving Gator fans an extension of their weekends as they cheer on some of their favorite players to ever wear the Orange and Blue.
Throughout the NFL season, Florida Gators on SI will be highlighting some former Gators who put together notable performances with their respective professional teams.
WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
Between Deebo Samuel departing from the franchise and Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, former Gators star wide receiver Ricky Pearsall now has the opportunity to emerge as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s top option.
After a strong close to his rookie season, Pearsall picked up where he left off during San Francisco’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The former Gator caught four passes for 127 yards, including a 45-yard catch that set up the game-winning touchdown.
During his rookie season, Pearsall caught 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Those who caved into the pressure of selecting Kyle Pitts in their fantasy drafts are reaping the benefits, at least for now.
The former Mackey Award winner hauled in seven out of eight targets for 59 yards, leading the Falcons in receptions. Three of his catches for a combined 28 yards came on Atlanta's late touchdown drive to take the lead, and he added two more catches for 18 yards on the Falcons' final drive, which ended in a missed field goal.
Last season, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns.
WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
Dike’s NFL career got off to a strong start, serving as the Titans' primary kick returner while returning four kicks for a total of 144 yards, with his longest return going for 71 yards.
The former Gator also saw some action on offense, carrying the ball one time for nine yards. During his lone season at Florida, Dike caught 42 passes for 782 yards and two touchdowns.
DL Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears
After a strong start to his NFL career, Dexter Sr. seems poised to continue establishing himself as one of the league’s top young defensive tackles.
During the season opener, Dexter Sr. finished with a sack and three total tackles during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Last season, Dexter Sr. finished with 51 tackles and five sacks during his third NFL season.
P Jeremy Crawshaw, Denver Broncos
Another former Gator who made their NFL debut on Sunday, Crawshaw put together a solid performance against the Titans.
The rookie punter downed three punts inside the 20-yard line for a 48 yard average, with his longest punt going for 53 yards.
DL TJ Slaton, Cincinnati Bengals
Slaton has already built up a solid reputation as a serviceable NFL defensive tackle, and he doesn’t seem to have lost a step as he made his debut with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Slaton finished with three tackles and two quarterback pressures while helping lead the Bengals to a win over the Cleveland Browns.