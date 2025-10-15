How Mississippi State's Blake Shapen Presents Another QB Problem for Gators
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen presents the Florida Gators with more of a problem than Texas A&M's Marcel Reed did.
Playing in Starkville unfortunately excludes him from being considered among the top SEC quarterbacks, though this is through no fault of his own. However, his diverse skill set brings him to the forefront of the better signal-callers in the conference.
“We have respect for him and his legs, but ultimately we have a game plan that we will stick to and nobody’s above that," edge rusher Kamran James said. "Obviously, we will respect his game and that’s cool but, I wouldn’t say that we’re fearful of him."
Smaller Stature, Bigger Arm
Granted, to look at Shapen (6-0, 210 pounds), you would see a smaller passer who does not cut an imposing figure. Yet, Shapen's arm talent will surprise you. He generates excellent velocity at all three levels. Due to the separation between his upper and lower body, Shapen can bend his throws to fit the plane of the throwing window without worry.
That includes the deep ball, where he can either drop the ball over the wideout's shoulder or launch a 50/50 ball. Most importantly, the ball placement and touch, whether on the back shoulder or between windows, look like a strength. Florida needs to provide tighter coverage that decreases the openings for the Bulldogs' quarterback to fit the ball through.
Pocket Mover
Despite rushing for just 239 career yards in 37 career games, Shapen's mobility remains a catalyst in his approach. The best word to describe his running style is slippery. He will weave and spin out of arm tackles, shaking defenders to deliver the ball.
"Continuity in the system, he's benefiting from that. And he's a scrappy player," head coach Billy Napier. "He's been very effective in his career. So there'll be things that come with him that will have to be prepared for. He can make some plays with his feet as well. So he's off to a good start."
When the play breaks down, Shapen slides past defenders easily, allowing his receivers to work back to him to complete passes. Myles Graham needs to serve as the player who controls Shapen's movement. Don't allow him to climb to the second level. With the athletes that the Gators can roll out on defense, containment should not be a problem.
Better than Reed
Last week, Reed combined for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Completing 61.5 percent of his passes jumps off the page as a red flag, as Reed misses open receivers.
Shapen completes more passes, not based on the short game, but on accuracy and placement. If you roll back the film, you see Reed behind a solid offensive line, receivers streaking down the field. Meanwhile, opponents dropped Shapen to the turf 16 times, many of those at the hands of missed/late blocks.
Bottom Line
Will Shapen singlehandedly win the game for the Bulldogs? He lacks the elite skills to carry a team to victory. However, the longer the game stays close and the more comfortable he becomes, the longer Florida's afternoon will become.
"I think we’re in a better place than we were when we played them last year, and it’s crazy to say given the record, but physically and with the offense clicking now and now the defense has been clicking, I think we’ll be alright," James said.