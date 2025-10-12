Florida Gators Fall at No. 5 Texas A&M, 34-17
COLLEGE STATION, Tx.-- Florida suffered yet another road loss in the Billy Napier era, and the fourth-year head coach, once again, finds himself the target of criticism as the Gators fell, 34-17, on Saturday at No. 5 Texas A&M.
With the loss, Florida is now 10-10 in road games against ranked opponents under Napier, who is now 21-23 across his tenure. The Gators are now 11-16 in SEC games under Napier.
It was a quarterback duel early between Florida's DJ Lagway, who played in his first game in his home state since joining the Gators, and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed.
The two traded a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter with Lagway, who went 10-for-12 for 168 yards and two touchdowns, finding Amir Jackson for a one-yard score on the opening drive and Dallas Wilson for a six-yard score two drives later.
Reed, meanwhile, went 8-for-9 for 160 yards, including a 67-yard pass on Texas A&M's first offensive play, with a touchdown. He also had an eight-yard touchdown rush to put the Aggies on the board before throwing a 22-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.
However, the two struggled the rest of the way with Lagway going 11-for-25 for 117 yards and Reed going 8-for-17 for 74 yards and an interception across the final three quarters.
Florida also could not establish the run, being held to just 74 rushing yards, and the Gators made no plays in the backfield with zero sacks and zero tackles for loss.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M's run game and third-down defense gave the Aggies the advantage.
Le'Veon Moss put the Aggies back in front in with a 22-yard touchdown as Texas A&M ran for 67 total yards in the second quarter, taking a 21-14 lead into the half, and after a Vernell Brown III fumble early in the third quarter, Texas A&M kicked a field goal to take a 10-point lead.
Florida was 0-for-5 on third down before a 25-yard catch by Eugene Wilson III in the third quarter set up a 45-yard field goal by Trey Smack. Florida trailed 24-17 at the end of the third quarter.
The conversion by Wilson III would be the Gators' only third-down conversion of the night as Florida finished 1-for-11.
The Aggies extended the lead in the fourth quarter with a short touchdown rush from Rueben Owens II before Lagway fumbled on the ensuing possession, setting up a field goal for Texas A&M with just over a minute left.
Lagway was sacked three times and fumbled the ball twice.
Florida, now 2-4 halfway through the 2025 season, return home next week for homecoming against Mississippi State.