How Will Florida’s Wide Receiver Unit Look In 2025?
After displaying flashes of brilliance throughout his true freshman season, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has the physical tools needed to lead what could be one of the nation's top offenses.
One key factor in aiding Lagways relatively smooth transition to the collegiate ranks was his veteran receiver core. The young quarterback frequently relied on Florida’s pair of reliable and sure-handed fifth-year seniors in Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger as he adapted to the physicality and strategic complexity of SEC defenses.
Although Dike and Badger have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Gators' wide receiver room is loaded with potential heading into the 2025-2026 season. Via the development of younger players, and a veteran transfer portal acquisition, Florida’s depth at the position has improved compared to last season.
Florida Gators On SI takes a look at four Gator wide receivers that will have the opportunity to contribute next season:
Eugene Wilson III (Junior)
After an encouraging true freshman season, Wilson III was slowed by injuries throughout his sophomore campaign. He started four games this season before ultimately shutting down his season to undergo season-ending hip surgery, which gave him a redshirt for the season.
In this time, Wilson caught 19 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown. His best game of the season came against Samford, when he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
As a true freshman, Wilson III burst onto the collegiate scene and eventually was named FWAA freshman All-American and was a freshman All-SEC selection. The 5-foot-10 and 183-pound receiver hauled in 61 passes for 538 yards and was tied for the team lead with six touchdowns.
Throughout his first two seasons at Florida, Wilson III has been designated as Florida’s usual pre-snap motion man. Whether it is through an orbit motion, or shooting straight across the line, Wilson’s motions force defenses to show their hand, helping Lagway with his pre-snap reads to decide if a defense is in man coverage or zone coverage.
Through these motions, he often receives the ball in space, whether it be a jet sweep or a screen pass, where he is both effective and efficient. Wilson III wastes little time as a ball carrier, typically making just one cut and knifing up the field to gain as many yards as possible. As a smaller, faster target, Wilson III also effortlessly navigates through mid-field traffic, often breaking free across the field on mesh and naked concepts.
Prior to Wilson III's injuries, Florida had begun to use him more in the vertical passing game, especially when Lagway began to receive more snaps at quarterback. That is expected to be the case for next season.
J. Michael Sturdivant (Redshirt Senior)
Similar to Wilson III, Sturdivant was plagued by injuries throughout most of his last season at UCLA. Despite his injuries, Sturdivant still flashed his talent throughout the season, particularly during his five catch, 117 yard performance against USC. In total, he finished the season with 22 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Sturdivant’s best collegiate season actually came as a freshman, during his time at California. He was a FWAA First-Team Freshman All-American after leading all FBS freshmen in catches (65) and receiving yards (755). After deciding to leave Cal, Sturdivant was the highest-ranked wide receiver during his first time in the transfer portal.
As a team loaded with compact, shifty receivers, Sturdivant provides Lagway with a large and strong target who consistently catches the ball in traffic. The redshirt senior is very comfortable catching the ball away from his body, regularly using his rangy wingspan to reach out and pluck the ball away in contested catch situations.
In press coverage situations, Sturdivant is hard to mirror off the line. He combines his prototypical size with polished footwork to beat press defenders with a variety of release moves. The former Bruin is a fluid route-runner, rarely giving any indicators to defenders before changing directions or breaking down on a route.
Aidan Mizell (Junior)
After seeing limited action throughout his freshman season, Mizell saw his snap count increase this season, particularly towards the end of the year. The sophomore wide receiver started in three of the season's past six games, earning valuable experience against ranked opponents such as No.2 Georgia, No.5 Texas and No.21 LSU.
On two separate occasions, Mizell led the team in catches with five against Georgia and four against Mississippi State. In total, he finished the season with 17 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Immediately upon arriving at Florida as an early enrollee, he was reportedly the fastest-timed player on the team during off-season workout testing. Mizell showcased his deep threat ability last season, finishing with multiple 40+ yard touchdowns despite receiving limited targets.
Unlike many speedsters, the sophomore does not throttle down much once the ball is in his hand. Although his 65-yard touchdown against Mississippi State was called back, Mizell previewed some of the moves that he can regularly display if he receives more opportunities next season.
Tank Hawkins (Sophomore)
In his limited action as a freshman, Hawkins still managed to showcase some of the playmaking ability that has Gators fans anxiously awaiting his next few years at Florida.
Through seven games, the true freshman caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Upon his arrival at Florida, Hawkins was the third-lightest player on the team. After a full year in a collegiate strength and nutrition program, Hawkins will likely have put on enough size to be trusted as a regular contributor.
In 2023, Hawkins proved to be the fastest high schooler in the state, winning 1st place in the 2023 Florida 60m Indoor State Championships. His speed is apparent from the moment the ball is snapped, as he leaves his fellow receivers behind while exploding off the line of scrimmage.
Although he is a relatively inexperienced player, he is already a polished route-runner. Hawkins is very sudden when stopping on a dime, smoothly transferring his body weight as he gets in and out of his breaks. His major contribution should be on sweeps and screens, but Hawkins’ advanced route-tree gives him the potential to also see playing time as a traditional slot receiver.
Honorable Mention: Vernell Brown III (True Freshman)
While it will likely take some time for each true freshman receiver to adapt to the physicality of college football, Vernell Brown III has the raw athleticism to at least contribute as a gadget player and possibly make an impact on special teams.
Unlike most high schools, Brown III was asked to run a variety of concepts at Jones High Schools that are usually not introduced at the prep level. His ability to grasp a more advanced offense will possibly give him a leg up compared to other young receivers that are accustomed to much more basic playbooks.
As a recruit, Brown III was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports (sixth-best wide receiver in the country, fourth-best player in the state of Florida). Besides Florida, he was also being heavily pursued by Ohio State and Miami.