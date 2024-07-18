Is Florida Gators Football Truly 'On Schedule'
Many questions were asked and a range of answers were given by Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during Wednesday’s SEC Media Day.
And from all the remarks from Napier, the one that caught the eye was what Napier said in relation to his job status entering this season.
“Change doesn’t happen overnight. Timing is everything. When we took the job, what we inherited, the work that needed to be done… we’re on schedule,” Napier explained.
So, are the Gators on schedule? Are they a better program now compared to where former head coach Dan Mullen left them? Not necessarily if you look at the stats.
It is hard to justify that the Gators are truly “on schedule” based on the win/loss record under Napier. Napier is 11-14 over these past two seasons and while there are a couple of solid wins (Utah and Tennessee), there are more damning losses.
In year one under Napier, the Gators lost to Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Vanderbilt and FSU. To lose to some of them – maybe that is alright – but to all of them? That can’t happen at a school like Florida. Then, he followed it up with a horrific loss at home against Arkansas in 2023 and another losing record.
However, it's okay to admit that Mullen didn’t really leave a bevy of talent for Napier to work with. Many of the players that signed with the Gators under Mullen have since left either through the portal or to the draft, which put Napier a little behind the eight ball to begin with.
But that can’t be an excuse any longer for Napier. It is year three and he has reloaded and handpicked the players he wants to win. The transfer portal offers the opportunity to rebuild fast than years past.
The high school recruiting for Napier has shown he can land talent. He landed two five-stars and 18 four-stars in 2024, 24 four-stars in 2023 and 11 four-stars in 2022. Moreover, he has brought in other experienced college athletes through the portal to help fill the gaps that needed instant improvement such as Ricky Pearsall and Montrell Johnson Jr.
Also, there are seven home games on the schedule. That should be seven wins for the Gators and Napier. Home games at Ben Hill Griffin are as difficult as it comes in the country and should always be won.
If Florida has truly taken a step forward and made “significant progress” like Napier mentioned at SEC Media Days then seven wins should be the bare minimum with 8-9 being the goal for this season.
It isn’t about the talent within the program anymore. The real question is can he coach this team and guide them to where they ought to be?
That remains to be seen.