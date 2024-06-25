All Gators

The Swamp Cracks Top-10 Toughest Stadiums by EA Sports

Despite lackluster results on the field in recent years, the Florida Gators' home field advantage is still formidable.

Cam Parker

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, The Swamp, is ranked the No. 10 hardest place to play by EA Sports.
With EA Sports’ College Football 25 video game set to be released in under a month, more information about the game is being released. On Tuesday, EA Sports released the top-25 toughest places to play in the game, and the Florida Gators are in the top-10. 

Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is ranked as the No. 10 toughest place to play in the game, good for sixth among SEC schools. Texas A&M’s Kyle Field (1), Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium (2), LSU’s Tiger Stadium (3), Georgia’s Sanford Stadium (5) and Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (8) all rank ahead of The Swamp. 

Twelve total SEC programs made up the top-25. 

Rounding out the top-10 are Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium (4), Penn State’s Beaver Stadium (6), Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium (7) and Florida State’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium (9).

However, some are considering EA Sports’ ranking of The Swamp as too low. On3’s Andy Staples ranked the Gators’ home field as the third-toughest environment in the game. Additionally, Barstool Sports’ personalities Brandon Walker and Jack McGuire both said UF should be higher than 10. 

EA Sports did note in the graphic that the rankings are subject to change.

The stadium rankings are the first of a slew of announcements to come from EA Sports this week. A sights and sounds deep dive is to be released on Wednesday, top offenses and defenses will be released on Thursday and overall team power rankings will be released on Friday.

Fans of the game were given a first look of the gameplay on May 31. Gators’ players Graham Mertz, TJ Abrams and Trey Smack were featured in the announcement. 

EA Sports’ College Football 25 will be released on July 19.

