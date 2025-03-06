Jersey Numbers Revealed for Newcomers, Returning Player Makes Change
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the Florida Gators set to open its 2025 spring camp on Thursday afternoon, the program released the jersey numbers for each enrolled player on its roster.
Most returning players will don the same number, but with a plethora of newcomers joining the team as early enrollees or transfers, Gators Illustrated is breaking down each number for the newcomers as well as retuning players who made changes.
Of its 31 total members of the 2025 recruiting class, 26 of which are high school recruits, 24 enrolled early. Florida released the jersey numbers for each newcomer, which can be found below.
* Denotes a transfer
- 0 - Naeshaun Montgomery (WR)
- 2 - Lagonaza Hayward (S)
- 6 - Dallas Wilson (WR)
- 7 - Ty Jackson (LB)
- 8 - Vernell Brown III (WR)
- 9 - Drake Stubbs (S)
- 9 - J. Michael Sturdivant (WR)*
- 12 - Ben Hanks III (CB)
- 15 - Harrison Bailey (QB)*
- 15 - Jayden Woods (EDGE)
- 16 - Micheal Caraway Jr. (CB)*
- 17 - Tramell Jones and (QB)
- 19 - Tommy Doman (P)*
- 20 - Duke Clark (RB)
- 23 - Chad Gasper Jr. (RB)
- 46 - Hayden Craig (P)
- 49 - Jalen Wiggins (EDGE)
- 55 - TJ Dice Jr. (OL)
- 56 - Jahari Medlock (OL)
- 84 - Micah Jones (TE)
- 87 - Cameron Kossmann (TE)
- 91 - Jeramiah McCloud (DL)
- 99 - Stephon Shivers (DL)
Additionally, only one returning player made a number change heading into spring camp as LJ McCray switched from 17 to 11.
Gators 2025 Spring Camp
Florida will officially open spring camp with a practice on Thursday afternoon. Members of the media will be invited to cover a 15-minute portion of the practice beginning at 4:50 p.m. and will be invited to cover more throughout camp.
The next open portion of practice will be on Saturday at 10:20 a.m.
Additionally, Florida will hold a number of media availabilities throughout camp with its first coming on Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m. with head coach Billy Napier. At approximately 6:25 p.m., strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles, offensive linemen Austin Barber and Jake Slaughter, corner Devin Moore and edge rusher Tyreak Sapp will each individually meet with the media.
Saturday's media availability, which is slated to start at approximately 11:55 a.m., will include offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, special teams coordinator Joe Houston and select players.