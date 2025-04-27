Johnson Jr. Inks UDFA Deal with Eagles
PHILADELPHIA-- After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, former Florida Gators starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr. has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The specifics of his contract have not been made public yet.
Johnson Jr., who started his career at Louisiana with Florida head coach Billy Napier, rushed for 3,089 yards and 33 touchdowns in his four collegiate seasons, averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. In his final year, he rushed for just under 600 yards while dealing with a nagging knee injury that kept him out of four games.
Despite the knee issue, UF head coach Billy Napier doesn't believe his injury will hold him back in the NFL.
"This year was the first year he kind of had the bone bruise where he missed a little time, but really, the durability has never been in question," he said at UF's pro day. "I think in general, he's proven over time that he can carry that rock."
Johnson Jr. was one of the surprises of the NFL combine, running a 4.41-second 40 -yard dash, the fifth best amongst his position, on his way to a 9.63 Raw athletic score. He earned a Seventh-Round projection by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. However, was not one of the 25 running backs taken.
He now joins an Eagles backfield that includes superstar Saquan Barkley and will compete with AJ Dillion and Will Shipley for a spot on the roster. During spring camp, UF running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who also worked with Johnson Jr. at Louisiana, detailed what an NFL team would get in the former UF running back.
"He's talented. He's going to give them leadership. I listened to him in a meeting today with one of the NFL teams and I was impressed like a dad with my chest stuck out. 'Look at my boy, man.' That lets me know he was listening," he said. "When you see guys grow, that's what you want. Everybody can coach a really good player, but how are you developing men both on and off the football field? And Montrell and I, we've been together for four years. And you can see the growth he has. So somebody is getting a really good football player, and they're getting a better human being than anything they could ask for. And I think he's going to play in the NFL for a long time."