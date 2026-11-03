Jon Sumrall Sends Clear Message Ahead of Gators Clash with Sooners

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall isn't interested in dwelling on the Gators' loss to Georgia.

With four regular-season games remaining, Sumrall wants his team focused on what it can still accomplish, starting with Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Florida enters the final month of the regular season at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. While the Gators have fallen short of their expectations, Sumrall believes there's still plenty of reason to finish the season strong.

"I showed our team what that looks like, too, to be quite honest with you," Sumrall said Monday. "I talked to them about it today, because that's something after you go into a game that maybe is as hyped up as last week's was, sometimes you worry about, man, how much gas is in the tank emotionally?"

Jon Sumrall Emphasizes Accountability

Florida's mistakes against Georgia were a major topic of discussion, particularly the penalties that contributed to the Gators' struggles.

Sumrall didn't shy away from taking responsibility, revealing that he included himself when asking players to acknowledge their mistakes from Saturday.

"I talked about mine to the team…I said, 'Hey, who made mistakes on Saturday, raise your hand.' And I raised mine," Sumrall said.

The coach also explained that he is more concerned with the nature of Florida's penalties than the overall number.

Sumrall specifically pointed to unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness penalties as examples of mistakes he wants eliminated.

Florida Quarterback Situation Remains Unsettled

Both Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. practiced Monday, but Sumrall declined to announce a starter.

"There will be one guy that starts and one guy that doesn't out of the 2 guys you're probably worried about," Sumrall said.

However, Sumrall made it clear that Florida's offensive struggles extend beyond the quarterback position. He challenged everybody on the offense to do a better job supporting whoever gets the start.

"Right now, man, we're not making the quarterback's job any easier," Sumrall said.

The lack of consistency in pass protection has particularly frustrated the first-year coach, who believes Florida has missed opportunities to generate explosive plays.

Sumrall Believes Florida Still Has Plenty to Play For

Despite the disappointing result against Georgia, Sumrall isn't lowering his expectations for the remainder of the season.

Florida has an opportunity to finish with a 9-3 record and secure a winning mark in SEC play, something Sumrall noted the program hasn't accomplished since 2020.

The coach also referenced a conversation with former Florida head coach Urban Meyer, who encouraged him to finish the season strong after the Gators' matchups against Texas and Georgia.

Sumrall wants his team to take that same approach over its final four games, beginning with Oklahoma.

"I have championship expectations every day," Sumrall said. "We're not there yet, and that's frustrating as hell. But we're going to get there…I'm very confident in that."

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