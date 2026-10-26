Where Florida's QB Controversy Stands as Gators Prep to Face No. 3 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators officially have a midseason decision to make on its starting quarterback: Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones Jr.

Philo, who missed the win over Texas two weeks ago due to a shoulder injury, returned to practice last week and is available this week. However, Jones Jr., who threw two touchdown passes with no turnovers in the upset over the Longhorns, made a strong case for playing time. As Florida prepares to face rival Georgia, head coach Jon Sumrall on Monday did not name a starter when asked for an update on the two.

"Both guys are available, believe in both guys. I'm not gonna name a starter today," Sumrall said as Florida continues preparing to face No. 3 Georgia. "I know that's probably been a big point of conversation. Like, both, we need both of those guys ready to play. That’s what I’ll say. And I do believe in both of them being ready to play."

Jones Jr. threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a game-sealing third-down conversion on a run, as he won his first career start. While the stats were not jaw-dropping, his efficiency, decision-making and clutch play stood out as the Gators won its second matchup over a top-10 opponent this season.

Sumrall explained he was most proud of Jones Jr. for "how he found himself within the game."

"Maybe individually not the best start early in the game, missing a couple things, whether it be throw game or even within the offense calling it the right way," Sumrall said. "And then as the game got going, after the 4th and 12, the 17-yard completion to Dallas, it's like I said after the game, a jump-shooter, sometimes you finally see the first shot get made and you build confidence. I thought he did that.

Second year #Gators QB Tramell Jones in his first career start, on the road, against a vaunted Texas defense:



🐊22/35 | 155 yards | 2 TD | 0 INT

🐊10 ATT for 41 yards rushing. 4 for 9+ yards.

🐊Only sacked ONE time!



Not a perfect performance but some really impressive plays⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXdGAXCwXa — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) October 17, 2026

Sumrall did admit, however, that Jones Jr. is dealing with an injury issue suffered early in the Texas game, but he did not disclose what the issue was. Philo's exact status is also unknown, but Sumrall admitted that he was available against Texas in an "emergency capacity."

Both Jones Jr. and Philo split reps with the starters and backups last week during the bye and on Monday.

"Welcome to SEC football," Sumrall said. "But both guys are I think gonna be up. I'm not comfortable to say that for sure yet, honestly, because you have to go through the week.”

Philo, meanwhile, helped lead the Gators to a 4-2 start before his injury, throwing for 1,341 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing over 70 percent of his passes. He has also accounted for three rushing touchdowns. That being said, Philo's play in his previous two starts — losses to Missouri and South Carolina — left a lot to be desired as the Gators went from the No. 8 team in the country to unranked.

Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner were quick to support Philo, explaining the struggles were much more than just him as the offensive line struggled to block. Sumrall echoed his "win with either guy" sentiment that dates back to the offseason on Monday.

"Both guys have played winning football at times," he said. "Both guys in their opportunities have not played good enough at times, but believe in both of them. Both of them at this point have played enough that we, I've always said the whole time I think we can win with either guy."

No matter who plays, the Gators face an uphill battle on Saturday against the third-ranked Bulldogs, which has won its last five matchups against Florida. However, Georgia's loss to Auburn, whom Florida beat earlier in the season, keeps this an interesting matchup on if the Gators can win a third matchup against a top-10 opponent.

"It's a big opportunity," Jadan Baugh said. "Coach told us this morning, everything we want is going to be there. We're going to be in a great position to show our talent and I can't wait to see our team show their talent."

Kickoff in Atlanta is at 3:30 p.m., with television coverage on ABC.

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