Instant Recap: Florida Dominated by Georgia for Sixth Straight Loss to Dawgs

As double-digit underdogs and with two weeks to prepare, No. 17 Florida could not afford self-inflicted wounds against No. 3 Georgia. Instead, Gators gift-wrapped plenty to the Bulldogs early in a 27-8 loss in Atlanta, marking its sixth straight loss in the rivalry.

First, quarterback Aaron Philo, making his return from a shoulder injury, threw an inexcusable interception while falling on a third down, giving the Bulldogs the ball in Florida territory early in the first quarter. Then, after Florida's defense recorded a stop and forced a punt, walk-on Jaden Edgecomb was called for roughing Georgia punter Drew Miller. The penalty led to Georgia's first touchdown and set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Gators never found a rhythm against the nation's third-ranked team. Philo threw another interception off a dropped pass by Eric Singleton Jr. two drives later before being replaced by Tramell Jones Jr. He finished with just 26 yards while completing five of his seven passes.

Georgia picks off Aaron Philo 👀 pic.twitter.com/LDIZ872axJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2026

Penalties also cost the Gators. During Philo's second interception, which put Georgia on the Gators' 32-yard line, head coach Jon Sumrall was called for a sideline interference to give the Bulldogs 15 free yards. The penalty led to a field goal to give Georgia a 10-0 lead with 8:55 in the first half. Later in the half, Cormani McClain was called for a facemask, leading to another Bulldogs touchdown to take a 17-0 lead.

The Gators finally crossed midfield after passes from Jones Jr. to Dallas Wilson and Bailey Stockton put get to Georgia's 37-yard line, only to have Jones Jr. fumble after getting hit in the backfield. Georgia's Chris Cole housed the fumble 66 yards to give the Bulldogs a 24-0 lead at the half.

By the time the teams went into the locker room for halftime, the Gators had just 109 yards of offense to Georgia's 175, had five penalties for 60 yards and had failed to cross midfield until its final offensive drive of the half. Meanwhile, 23 of the Bulldogs' plays came in Florida territory, while the Gators just had 26 total offensive plays.

At the time of Florida's fifth penalty of the half, the Gators had just 57 yards of total offense.

The Gators came close to scoring midway through the third quarter, benefitting from a Georgia personal foul after Jones Jr. threw an interception. After a 10-yard rush put the Gators on Georgia's 3-yard line, Jones Jr. threw an interception in the end zone while looking for Eric Singleton Jr., marking Florida's fourth turnover of the game.

Jones Jr. completed 16 of his 23 passes for 163 yards, while running back Jadan Baugh was held to just 38 yards on 17 carries.

Florida, shut-out going into the fourth quarter for the first time since the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, would not find points until 6:59 left on a two-yard run by Jones Jr., with Baugh hitting Wilson on a trick play for the two-point conversion. The score, set up by a fumble return by Myles Graham, a fourth-down conversion from Jones Jr. to Luke Harpring and a pass interference in the end zone by Georgia on fourth-and-goal, moved the Gators NCAA-record scoring streak to 481 games.

Tramell Jones punches it in 🐊 pic.twitter.com/OL5Vdr3EMW — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 31, 2026

Georgia added a field goal late in the fourth quarter before stuffing Florida on fourth down on the ensuing drive, finalizing a blowout victory.

Florida (5-3, 3-3 SEC) returns to the Swamp next week to face Oklahoma, entering the final stretch of games and hoping to make the most of the 2026 season now with the playoff out of the picture.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!