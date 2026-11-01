Jon Sumrall Sends Message to Gators Fans after 27-8 Loss to Georgia

The Florida Gators came into Saturday's game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs with their College Football Playoffs destiny in their hands.

They came up short.

That came up short, not just in the game itself, but in how the game was played. The defense hung tough for much of the first half, but they were undone by several costly mistakes. Roughing the punter on Georgia's first touchdown drive after getting a stop for a change of possession led to the Bulldogs' first points.

An inexplicable interception from starting quarterback Aaron Philo, followed by another interception in the second. The Bulldogs cashed in both turnovers for their first 10 points of the game.

The Bulldogs shut down the Gators' rushing attack and forced four turnovers. Florida had eight penalties for 78 yards to Georgia's four for 32.

Florida didn't look like they were ready for the moment, and head coach Jon Sumrall didn't mince words after the game.

"Clearly not good enough by us today," Sumrall said immediately after the game. "Really disappointed and hated it for our football team."

Sumrall didn't just hate it for the team; he had a message for Gator Country as well.

"I apologize to our fans," he said. "What the Florida Gators standard is, and (I) do not shy away from the fact that we have to be a lot better across the board. It starts with me as the head football coach here. I have to have our guys more ready to play and more prepared."

The Florida Gators have a large contingent of fans in the Atlanta area, and just five hours from Gainesville, they had plenty of travelling support at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Sumrall wasn't proud of the product the fans in attendance witnessed.

"Grateful for our fan turnout; grateful for our fanbase," Sumrall emphasized. "They should be pissed off. I hope they are. I am too, and we’re gonna get this right. I promise you we’re gonna get this right.

"Commit to giving everything I have for us to freaking get this right. And I’m freaking not okay with today. I’m not gonna whine and complain. We gotta get better. (I'm) sick over it. Everybody’s pissed off and should be. And we gotta go back to work.

"And so the only way, the only way this is gonna make us better is to pick ourselves up and go back to work."

Sumrall and the Gators get to apologize to Gator Country in person next week. They host the Oklahoma Sooners, who were beaten handily at home on Saturday by the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kickoff in The Swamp is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

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