Giants Select Gators WR Kadarius Toney in NFL Draft

The second Florida Gators football player to be selected, Kadarius Toney is heading to the New York Giants.

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney is headed to the New York Giants after being selected with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the second Gators football player to be selected in this year's draft with tight end Kyle Pitts being the first one selected at No. 4 by the Atlanta Falcons.

Toney, 22, played four years with the Gators accounting for 120 total receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He added 66 rushing attempts for 580 yards and two touchdowns. He would play 38 games total in his career.

Last season, Toney would have his break-out campaign, leading all Florida receivers with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He added 19 rushing attempts for 161 yards and a rushing touchdown on the year.

During his first three seasons, Toney accounted for just 50 receptions for 606 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries during his junior season stunted the majority of his play-time, and a gadget-type receiver/running back label was subsequently handed to him.

After earning an opportunity for more playing time last season, Toney was able to shed the gadget label, adding the receiver and playmaker label instead.

In New York with the Giants Toney will bring plenty of talent to the receiver room while adding a dynamic return specialist at the same time. The Giants notably signed star free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency this offseason, building a threatening offense around quarterback Daniel Jones.

"I feel like they realize what I've done, become a better receiver. Like everybody's basically just saying I could continue," Toney said at his Pro Day in March.

"Basically, because it was just so sudden that I just was coming out and handling business, I guess you could say, they just told me keep it consistent mainly if I want to have a future in the NFL."

Now, he takes his talents to the NFL, ready to showcase how much more he can grow as he works his way at the top level of football.