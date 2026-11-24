Rivalry Week has arrived. Across college football, several programs will be set to face archrivals with hatred that spans decades. Turkey is served on Thursday, and the Florida Gators will then take on the Florida State Seminoles on Black Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

It's a rivalry with a lot of history. You don't need to be part of the school's alumni or have grown up a fan of these programs to know what it's all about.

"I've grown up watching college football my whole life, and so these games are the games that, as a kid, you always had the TV on. You're always ready to watch. Florida-Florida State's a big game," Head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday.

Last season, to cap off a season where head coach Billy Napier was shown the door midway through, the Gators smacked Florida State 40-21 to deny them bowl eligibility and further intensify the hot seat for Mike Norvell, who was fired midway through this season.

Jadan Baugh took that night by storm, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He's eager to go and do more damage against the rival.

“Oh yeah, what I remembered is just beating them, regardless of anything that goes down, just beating them. I don’t like them. I never have," Baugh said on Monday. "I feel like what we need to do, to go into the week, to prepare a lot better, is just going out there with energy, going out there with the right focus and having the right mindset that we won’t let them beat us, regardless of we’re going to go out there with more effort. We’re going to play harder. We’re going to play faster. We’re going to play more physical, and I refuse to seek anything less from our team.”

When asked if he enjoyed demoralizing a top rival, the answer was straight-forward.

“Florida State? Yeah.”

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This isn't meant to ignore how disappointing the 2025 season was overall. But it serves as an important reminder: beating the rival at the end of the year salvages something. There are fans who will tell you that if the Gators go 1-11, that one win better be Florida State.

Is that the consensus? No. Some will say that about Georgia or LSU. But the idea would still be the same.

This is what rivalries are all about. They don't always have to have championship implications, though this is a rivalry that's had plenty of those over the years. Having this game be the last game of the year generates a buildup. The whole season leads to this.

“In Tampa, you always seen it - always heard about it," wide receiver Dallas Wilson, an in-state product who Florida State also recruited, said on Monday. "Coaches always talking about it, talking about one day we should want to play in this game. It’s always a big moment leading up to the game.”

What stands out about Florida vs Florida State compared to other rivalry games it can require a fight for soley bragging rights more than any other. When it's a game played mid-season, such as the Georgia game, there is something else that can be at stake.

Even when the season is essentially over for either team, there is still something to fight for. Wanting to salvage these bragging rights when that's all you have left to secure is when you have a true, deep-rooted rivalry.

Last season's game proved that. Florida was done. FSU was the one with something to play for. Florida still chose to go all out. That's how important this game always is.

But for what it's worth, there is something else to fight for, unlike last year. They can end the first season under Jon Sumrall on a high note and have the same number of wins against the Seminoles as Napier. They can secure a solid bowl game from the jump, and they can beat an archrival to do that.

Have fun with this one. The grand finale of the regular season is here. Bragging rights and statement wins

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