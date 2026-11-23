In the context of how the Florida Gators have played since 2020, being on track to finish 8-4 and nabbing a solid bowl marks a great start to the Jon Sumrall era.

Eight wins in the regular season haven’t been achieved since Marco Wilson threw the shoe. Since then, it required a win in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. It’s been that bad for long enough that what used to be the floor suddenly feels good.

In that time, they’ve been able to win on the road. They’ve picked up three top-15 wins. For a time, those felt like guaranteed losses. You can’t pencil them in as wins quite yet, but at least anything is possible again.

However, a painful reminder still reigns supreme. One loss can change the entire outlook of their season, and the Gators will likely finish one win away from an appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Modern College Football Landscape Makes It Possible

Think about it. The Gators were ranked as a 6-4 team, and as a 7-4 team, they’re No. 20 in the latest AP Poll. They’ll likely move up in the upcoming College Football Playoff Top 25 as well.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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If they pick up a win over Florida State, then you can probably count on them moving up yet again. Somebody ahead of them is bound to lose along with them winning.

Realistically, this team heads into bowl season ranked somewhere between 18th and 16th in the rankings. Now, imagine where they could have been with one more win. It could have been one of the home games against either South Carolina or Oklahoma. A road win against ranked Missouri would have been a nice win for the resume, too.

It’s not far-fetched at all to say this team, even with some hiccups and its flaws, could still have been in the playoff picture with an extra win along the way.

After the 4-0 start, they seemed destined for this playoff berth. Turns out, it wasn’t meant to be.

For what it's worth, they at least have a chance to raise the bar again. If they beat FSU and win their bowl game, they're in a good spot to get back to the old standard after that.

It'll require them to play their cards right in the portal. Holes on the roster are hard to miss. It could even mean making changes to the coaching staff after just one season, if they feel it's necessary. But that's OK for one major reason.

They're building upon something instead of trying to pick up the pieces. Florida hasn't truly been able to say that for some time.

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