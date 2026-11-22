The Florida Gators outlatest Vanderbilt on Saturday to improve to 7-4, securing the second winning season since 2020.

New projections for where they'll see bowl action and potential opponents are starting to emerge. One noteworthy projection comes from CBS Sports, putting the Gators in an in-state bowl game against a marquee program.

In this scenario, the Gators would head to the Gator Bowl to take on Clemson in Jacksonville on Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

It would be a couple of firsts that haven't happened in some time. The Gators haven't played in the Gator Bowl since they beat Ohio State 24-17 on Jan. 2, 2012. In the first season under Will Muschamp, the Gators salvaged a bowl win to finish 7-6.

The Gator Bowl used to be a more common bowl for the team football program that shares its name. The Gators first four bowl games were in Jacksonville. Over the last 34 years, they have played in the bowl once, the afformentioned Ohio State matchup.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Throughout the season, the Gators have been projected to play in this bowl game by multiple outlets.

Should Florida play Clemson, it would be the first time since 1961 that the two programs go head-to-head. The two schools played regularly in the 1920s and semi-regularly from 1952 to 1961. Overall, the Gators have a 9-3-1 record against the Tigers.

What Does Their Bout with Florida State Means for Projections

This projection likely assumes that the Gators beat their archrival, Florida State, on Friday. If they do, they'll secure an 8-4 regular season in year one under Jon Sumrall. They'd also have the satisfaction of denying the Seminoles a bowl berth under interim head coach Rick Stockstill.

The Gators have won their last two matchups with Florida State and five of their last seven matchups overall, going back to 2018. There was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the schedules of both teams.

With all of this said, an 8-4 record could secure them an even better bowl than the Gator Bowl. Projections have also had them in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which would be a day later at Raymond James Stadium down in Tampa. That game has a noon kickoff.

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