Kickoff Options for Florida Gators-Miami Hurricanes Released
As the Sept. 20 Florida Gators–Miami Hurricanes rivalry game approaches, fans now have more clarity on when and where to tune in.
The matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will kick off at either 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, it was revealed on Monday. The game was the last one on Florida's 2025 schedule to not have a kickoff window until Monday's announcement.
After nearly five years without meeting, the Gators and Hurricanes reignited their rivalry last year during the season opener, a game Florida lost 41-17. That matchup also happened to be the same day the nation was introduced to future Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
The series dates back to 1938, and the two programs have squared off 57 times since, with Miami holding a 30-27 lead.
In last year’s game, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz was forced to exit after entering concussion protocol, which gave then-freshman DJ Lagway his first taste of college football. Lagway finished 3-for-6 passing for 31 yards while adding 20 yards on the ground on four carries. On the ground, Montrell Johnson Jr. led the way with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown while carrying the ball 11 times.
Defensively, Florida gave up 385 passing yards and three touchdowns to Ward while Miami’s rushing attack totaled 144 yards and two touchdowns, combining for 529 offensive all-purpose yards.
The Gators will face Miami in part of a six-game stretch that also includes games against No. 3 LSU (Sept. 13), No. 7 Texas (Oct.4), No.16 Texas A&M (Oct.11), Mississippi State (Oct. 18) and No. 6 Georgia (Nov.1).
After Saturday's loss to USF, outside noise against Gators head coach Billy Napier and his direction of the program, especially with the slate ahead of them, bolstered. Napier on Monday expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle the noise and turn things around.
"I don’t have any doubt at all, because I know that room and what’s inside of each one of those guys. We’re all human," Napier said. "I do think it’s part of the leadership challenge is to get the group to stay focused on the right things. It’s about making the next right decision, and you’ve got to move on. We had a setback. We’ve got to move forward. If you don’t, then all of a sudden it lingers, and it’s Tuesday or Wednesday, and you’ve wasted time. The clock started yesterday. We’ve got to focus on the next plan.”
While Napier entered the season with high expectations for his squad, the Gators' 18-16 upset loss to USF last Saturday made the hype disappear, and if that performance is any indication of what the future could hold, Florida could be staring at a brutal stretch.