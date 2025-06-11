Gators' 2025 TV Windows Announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-- Already knowing the kickoff times for four of its games in the 2025 season, the Florida Gators now have the television time windows for seven more regular-season games, which the SEC and ESPN released Wednesday.
Six of the seven - Texas (Oct. 4), at Texas A&M (Oct. 11), at Kentucky (Nov. 8), at Ole Miss (Nov. 15), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29) - are flex start times with the games starting either between 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or between 6-8 p.m. ET.
Additionally, the homecoming matchup against Mississippi State on Oct. 18 will kickoff between 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Four of Florida's matchups in 2025 already have set television start times and channel designations.
The Gators will open the season at home against Long Island on Aug. 30 with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET Streaming coverage can be found on SEC Network+/ESPN+. A week later, Florida hosts USF at 4:15 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.
Florida then opens SEC play on Sept. 13 in Baton Rouge against LSU with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Rounding out the already-scheduled games is the Gators' yearly matchup against Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 1. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.
The only game on the Gators' 2025 schedule without a set start time or window is the road matchup at Miami on Sept. 20, which will be announced by the ACC at a later time. The SEC will finalize the start times for its flex matchups no later than six days before each game.
Florida also already announced the themes for each home game, which can be found here.