LJ McCray's Strong Offseason Setting Up for Future Success
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Now a sophomore, Florida Gators edge rusher LJ McCray looks forward to a new year filled with a larger role.
Sitting behind senior George Gumbs Jr., McCray is the expected immediate backup at the Jack position and can learn at a different rate now after experiencing the speed of the game ahead. One of his biggest supporters is Gumbs Jr., who praised McCray during a media availability last week.
“Aww man, LJ, shoot, he had a crazy offseason, like, seeing him from the weight room standpoint, like, shoot, he was putting up numbers I never thought he'd do like this early," Gumbs Jr. said. "Like, he caught up to me in power clean, and I'm like, ‘Okay, you're getting pretty strong.’
“And then, you know, just then his body's making a transformation as well. And then, like, just having him under me, like teaching him my routine, what I do, so that's been helping him as well, like, how to recover, how to watch film, and things, yeah.”
In the SEC, blockers love to run over weaker defenders. If you cannot stand up to the contact, that conference is not right for you. With McCray putting the work in, those results will show up on the field.
If you can jolt a blocker back before discarding them, their space clogs up running lanes. That split second of indecision benefits the defender. It's unlikely McCray start ahead of Gumbs Jr. if both are healthy. However, he is expected to be a consistent face in the rotation, and he will need to capitalize on whatever snaps he does see.
People forget a couple aspects of who McCray is and what exactly he can do.
First, the sophomore Edge was a five-star recruit and regarded as one of the best recruits of his class. Next, people forget that McCray weighs in at 268 pounds, according to Florida's fall roster. Now, combine those two. McCray brings the aforementioned power and the ability to use it. Next, he matches or exceeds said power with the blocker and cannot be easily thrown aside due to his weight.
From the outside, it will look odd to say that McCray will have a breakout season, considering the limited sample size of his freshman campaign. Yet, looking deeper, you see a blank slate with a good athletic palette.
And, no, kicking him inside is not the move and should not happen, which is something Florida has done with edge rushers before.
Right now, timing is the center of his universe. Managing how to move with an efficiency of motion and using his strength as the conclusion of the move. Also, timing will also help him to learn the nuance of the position. Gumbs Jr. is a twitchy player whose traits are not in McCray's future.
However, he can emulate the work ethic that led Gumbs Jr. from former walk-on receiver/tight end to starting edge rusher.
"What I see on the field, I'm hoping, again, I think it's sometimes to this point you can jump ahead, and not trying to put pressure on a player," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. "And you want to see them do it in the season and do that. But I would suspect and I'm hoping he has a break-out season and he's an impact player that we all think he can be. I think he can do that."