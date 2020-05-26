Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs 2020

As college football inches closer to the originally expected start date, we will begin breaking down each team the Gators will face off against during the 2020-21 season.

This week, we take a look at Florida's biggest rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Series History

Currently, the two universities dispute the actual start date of series in history. The Bulldogs contend that the series began in 1904, however, the Gators state that since the 1904-matchup was technically not against the modern University of Florida as we know it today, it doesn't count.

Going by Florida's count, the Gators are behind in the series 52-43-2, by Georgia's count, the Bulldogs are leading 53-43-1. Regardless, the Bulldogs currently hold the series lead and have won the last three contests, including last year's matchup in which the Gators lost 17-24.

A Look Back

Against the Bulldogs in 2019, the Gators couldn't get much going on the offensive side of the football, facing one of the more formidable defenses in college football.

While defensively the Gators put up a formidable effort, Gators' running game simply couldn't move the ball, accumulating just 21 yards on the ground. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask took a bit to get going, however, he ultimately nearly led the Gators to a comeback, finishing 21 of 33 passing with 257 yards, and two touchdowns on the day.

Entering the week, the Gators ranked sixth in the nation, while the Bulldogs were considered the favorites even while being ranked eighth, lower than the Gators.

A Look Ahead:

While the Gators have not been as successful as the Bulldogs have been in recent years, the gap between the two programs appears to be closing since the Gators have hired Dan Mullen as head coach in 2018.

Entering 2020, the Bulldogs are expected to look very different offensively. Not only will they be missing their long-time starting quarterback in Jake Fromm who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round this year, but the team will also be fielding what is essentially a brand-new offensive line.

The Bulldogs will be without three of their starting offensive linemen from the 2019 season, not to mention their former offensive line coach in Sam Pittman. Both starting tackles Andrew Thomas (New York Giants, round one) and Isaiah Wilson (Tennessee Titans, round one) and starting guard Solomon Kindley (Miami Dolphins, round four) left for the NFL Draft this year.

While Georgia will need to find replacements along the offensive line, they won't need to look far as the team secured four top-150 players from this class alone, and while the team will be inexperienced along the exterior, the interior of their offensive line has plenty.

Right guard Ben Cleveland (RSr.), center Trey Hill (Jr.) and - presumably - left guard Justin Shaffer (Sr.) could be a handful next season.

At quarterback, replacing Fromm will be a graduate-transfer in quarterback Jamie Newman (Wake Forest).

While Newman has plenty of experience, he will be entering a season in which the entire offense will be new. The Bulldogs hired former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and James Coley left the program to join Jimbo Fisher at Texas A & M.

Smart has spoken out about his disappointment in his wide receivers' play in the past, although wide receiver George Pickens is one of the best players in the nation. If the Gators are to have one advantage against the Bulldogs this season it will be defensively.

The Gators offense could continue to struggle against the Bulldogs' defense, however as the majority of the defense will be returning. Last season, the Bulldogs finished with the No. 1 ranked defense in points per game with 12.6 points allowed per game, according to college football sports reference.

Overall, while the Bulldogs enter this season in an uncomfortable situation, especially without the ability to practice during the spring with a new offense, Georgia still looks to be the Gators' most-difficult opponent in 2020.