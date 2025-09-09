LSU's Brian Kelly Discusses Florida Gators, DJ Lagway
LSU coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators coach Billy Napier share quite a bit of commonality.
Outside of possessing a five-letter first name, each coach is under stress for two different reasons, with a thread of similarity. For Kelly, he coaches a playoff contender that is in a position to reach the high expectations.
Napier, fresh off the heels of an embarrassing loss at the hands of South Florida, needs to meet last year's mark and improve upon it while his seat continues to heat up. Kelly spoke to the media on Monday, where Florida was a main topic of conversation.
"It starts with their quarterback. DJ's (Lagway) talent is off the charts," Kelly said Monday. "You know, he can throw the football. He’s a guy that, um, you know, when you look at quarterbacks in this league, you know he has elite talent. "
Kelly is not known for his effusive praise of many, but he sees Lagway for what he is. However, Lagway, at least in the first two games, lacks something. Something does not feel right. Granted, the sophomore can throw the ball vertically with anyone in the SEC.
However, what happens when LSU's defense ultimately takes away the deep pass? This is where the underneath throw becomes the main plan. Plus, that measured way of offense will wear a defense out. LSU prides itself on a strong pass rush. What happens when that pass rush sees the edges gasping for air as they attempt to catch their breath?
"I mean, they have a nice balance of running the football," Kelly said. "And certainly the quarterback position and some skill guys on the offensive side of the ball. I love the center, Slaughter."
Basically, Kelly is providing Napier a blueprint of sorts. With a better mix of run and pass, Florida can win this game. However, Napier will open up the playbook. Remember, he informed everyone who the playcaller was. It's time to prove his worth. Florida is too talented to play this poorly on offense.
Few conduct press conferences better than Kelly. He will cite opposing stats, everything from yards per punt to every scintilla at all. However, when it comes to anything that pertains to his team, he hems and haws, especially when it pertains to injuries. No one can accuse him of shying away from the microphone. He answers questions in full. Or, as full as he hopes to tell people what they need to know.
In contrast, Napier wears the game result on his face. He does not hide his thoughts well. While that level of honesty is to be commended, it strikes at the heart of what makes many coaches great. He does not show the distance or separation from the game. In poker, they call it a tell.
Can the Gators topple the Tigers for the second year in a row?