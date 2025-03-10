Man Down, Others Stepping Up in Gators Linebacker Unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Last season, the Florida Gators linebacker unit saw tons of rotation. Some of that boils down to the talent in the room and getting the younger players reps. However, a large reason came down to starter Grayson Howard dealing with an injury near the backend of the season.
No matter the cause, the players behind Shemar James and Howard still put their best foot forward and rose to the occasion during the 2024 season.
Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles and Jaden Robinson all played vital roles for the Gators defense last campaign. Whether it was in small increments or in large doses, they made the necessary plays when called upon.
Now, with Howard not actively participating in spring camp due to his injury, and James off to the NFL, the trio will be expected to step up not only as leaders in their position group, but on the entire team.
Robinson, the eldest of the three, is expected to take charge of the unit after a strong season in 2024. Florida defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who coached the unit last season, said as much on Saturday.
“Yeah, Jaden Robinson, he started the last, whatever, six ball games of the season, did a tremendous job,” he said. “He plays really well. He's a great player, great leader on the field. He does everything you ask him to do as a person.”
While Robinson may be the veteran, Graham may come with the highest expectations after a strong freshman campaign after being a highly touted legacy recruit.
Roberts explained that the sophomore is having a “really good spring so far," after recording 30 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble as a freshman. Graham earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC honors as a result of his play.
"(Graham)'s got bank reps, he's got valuable reps in the fire. He's having a really good spring so far, just two days in, but, you know, we expect big things from both those guys, along with Chiles," Roberts said.
Chiles didn't see field as much as Graham or Robinson in 2024, but high expectations as another blue-chip prospect as well as obvious gains from offseason workouts give the program hope he'll be ready for a big step as a sophomore.
While the talent and expectations are there for Robinson, Graham and Chiles, the trio will also have to get comfortable with a new position coach as Roberts transitions to a free-floating role as the defensive coordinator.
Florida recently hired Robert Bala as the inside linebackers coach, and he's been seen exclusively working with the group as spring camp commences. However, Roberts expects a seamless transition as Bala takes over the
"He's a huge asset to me, just because I've known for a while, and his experience, he's ran the system before, and just value and things that he's done and what he can bring to the table," Roberts said.
There’s also a new face being thrown into the fray in four-star Ty Jackson. Jackson has been raved about ever since he signed with the Gators.
“Ty Jackson is one of the best football players I’ve watched in my career,” Gators head coach Billy Napier stated once Jackson signed with the Gators.
Roberts shared his thoughts on Jackson and what the goal is for him during this spring portion.
“...he's got a lot of promise,” Roberts said. “He's kind of feeling his way through some things right now. But, you know, big goal for us would be hopefully he comes out of spring feeling pretty comfortable with things, then we get the summer and fall camp, really, to kind of knock this thing out."
It’s going to be tough for Jackson to see the field early like Graham and Chiles did a year ago as freshman, but never say never. If what these coaches have said are true, he might force his way onto the field in his debut season.
It's also important to note that Florida signed another linebacker in Myles Johnson, but Johnson won't enroll until later this summer.
Overall, Florida's linebacker group is still as talented as any other SEC school even with James leaving, Howard nursing an injury and only one true veteran healthy.