Observations from Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 1
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Thursday kicked off its spring camp with a practice, during which members of the media were invited to observe a 15-minute portion.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance for the viewing period in which players were broken up by position groups and did on-air drills. Find observations on certain players' participation, the quarterbacks and receivers, the defensive backs and a sophomore linebacker who's ready to make an impact in 2025.
Participation Report
Ahead of Thursday's practice, head coach Billy Napier updated the statuses of many players on the roster who had either suffered injuries during the 2024 season or were in recovery from postseason procedures.
Gators Illustrated took notes of which of the scholarship players Napier updated were in attendance and participated at practice. The lists of those in attendance and those absent can be found below.
All players listed, sans running back Treyaun Webb, wore black non-contact jerseys.
Injured players in attendance:
- QB DJ Lagway (simulated throws away from the drill)
- RB Treyaun Webb (worked with Lagway away from the running backs)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (full participant with the receivers)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (agility drills only, brace on left knee)
- DL Stephon Shivers (full participant with the defensive line)
Injured players not observed at practice:
- RB Chad Gasper
- DL Caleb Banks
- DL Jamari Lyons
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Sharif Denson
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Jameer Grimsley
- DB Bryce Thornton
Lagway-less Quarterbacks at the Forefront, New Receivers Shine
With DJ Lagway not fully participating, backups Harrison Bailey, Aidan Warner, Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Williams took all of the throwing reps on air. Bailey and Warner worked with each other taking the first reps with Jones Jr. and Williams following.
Working with the receivers for the bulk of the period, the group worked on curls and comebacks, out routes, deep routes and goal line combo routes.
Bailey, Lagway's new immediate backup, threw nice passes in the short-to-intermediate game but had multiple overthrows on deep routes. Warner, Jones Jr. and Williams, who worked mostly with his fellow walk-ons, were consistent.
Eugene Wilson III, back from a hip injury, looked like he hasn't lost a step in speed with nice cuts, and freshmen Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Dallas Wilson each garnered praise from position coach Billy Gonzales.
UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant had a promising showing with a nice over-the-shoulder grab on a deep route.
Gators' Corners Banged Up, McClain Ready for Larger Role
While just the first day, the Gators look to be banged up in the secondary to start camp. The group was noticeably small working with new corners backs coach Deron Wilson, making for a heavy dosage of Devin Moore, Cormani McClain and Teddy Foster. Ben Hanks III, Michael Caraway Jr. and Javion Toombs also worked with the group.
Officially listed seven pounds heavier than last season and 17 pounds heavier than he was as a freshman, redshirt-sophomore McClain just looks bigger. In his second season with the program, he is expected to battle for a starting corner spot. While his size may have been a question coming into college, it does not look to be something to worry about anymore.
Aaron Chiles looks SEC ready
When watching the linebackers work under new Co-DC Robert Bala, it was hard not for Aaron Chiles to stick out. The sophomore already came to Florida with great size, but in the short media period his size and speed were prominent. He comes into his second season as a popular breakout candidate.