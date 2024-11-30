Mississippi State Wide Receiver, Gainesville Native Hits Transfer Portal
After two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi State, redshirt freshman wide receiver Creed Whittemore has revealed that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
Throughout his collegiate career, Whittemore has started 5 games and played in 16 total games. The Gainesville native saw action immediately with the Bulldogs, scoring two touchdowns in his collegiate debut as a true freshman.
Over two seasons, Whittemore has caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
In September, the sophomore wide receiver decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Before flipping his commitment to Mississippi State, the Gainesville native spent several months committed to the Florida Gators. Creed’s brother, Trent, spent four years as a Gator before transferring to UCF, where he has spent the past two seasons. His father, Mark, has spent 12 years as the head coach at nearby Buchholz High School in Gainesville.
During his time at Bucholz, Whittemore paved his own path by earning national attention as a four-star wide receiver, despite playing quarterback throughout his entire high school career. Throughout his time as a Bobcat, Whittemore threw for 6,648 yards while finishing with 90 total touchdowns.
Since he redshirted this season, Whittemore will have three years of eligibility remaining once he finds his landing spot.