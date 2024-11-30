Mississippi State Wide Receiver, Gainesville Native Hits Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Mississippi State WR Creed Whittemore plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 185 WR from Gainesville, FL will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the ‘23 Class (per On3)https://t.co/zPSFRfgMKT pic.twitter.com/Ha1YnTMflN