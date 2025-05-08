Montgomery the Biggest Sleeper in Talented Gators WR Room
The 2025 wide receiver unit for the Florida Gators is in the best shape it’s been in since head coach Billy Napier has taken over the program, signing the likes of J. Michael Sturdivant, Dallas Wilson, Eugene Wilson III among other talented receivers over the past three years.
Rightfully so, those three have garnered much of the attention from the fans, but it has possibly led to another in the room becoming a little underrated.
True freshman Naeshaun Montgomery might not have the stars like some of his teammates did upon arriving in Gainesville, Fla., but the wideout has shown in high school and in his short time on campus that it’s best not to sweep him under the rug for next season.
In his first spring game on campus, he logged three catches on four targets for 70 yards, which was good enough for the second most by any receiver on the day. Additionally, he also had the longest catch of the day, hauling in one for 51 yards.
Montgomery showed in this game his quick burst and positive route running that will only excite the fans for the future.
Then, playing for Miami (Fla.) Central High School, he hauled in 41 total receptions across 18 games for 788 yards and 12 scores. Additionally, in the Under Armor All-American Game, he had a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Another interesting aspect of Montgomery’s game is his shiftiness and ability to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands, which has put him in the running to be the Gators' next punt returner.
“…Naeshaun Montgomery, DeBraun Hampton will all get reps at that position, they are gonna compete for it and the best guy is going to be the starter,” special team coach Joe Houston mentioned back in early March.
So, even though guys like Wilson, Wilson III and Sturdivant might grab everyone’s attention at receiver right away, you shouldn’t forget about Montgomery in the fall as the season progresses.