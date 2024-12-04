WR Naeshaun Montgomery Signs With the Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery of Miami Central High School confirmed his commitment to the Florida Gators after signing with the program on Wednesday's Early National Signing Day. He is the third receiver signee of the class after joining three-star Muizz Tounkara and four-star Vernell Brown III.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Montgomery is the 22nd best wide receiver in the country, and the 27th best recruit in the state of Florida. In his senior season, Montgomery has caught 25 passes for 537 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite late pushes from Alabama and Louisville, Montgomery stood firm on his commitment to Florida. The four-star recruit reportedly received 50 offers before settling on Florida back in August.
Montgomery’s size and fluidity puts him in a position to be a meaningful contributor as DJ Lagway emerges as one of the best young quarterbacks in college football. At 6-foot-1-inch and 175 pounds, he displays the body control and catch radius needed to be successful in an offense that ranks among the nations best in completing deep passes.
At the time of his announcement, the Miami Central product became Florida’s second commit at the position. He joined Brown III as Florida’s only two wide receiver commits for the class of 2025. After Tonkara’s commitment last week, Florida currently has three wide receiver commits for this incoming class.
Florida missed out on five-stars Dallas Wilson (Oregon) and Jaime Ffrench (Texas) on Wednesday.
Read more about Montgomery in his Gators Illustrated recruiting profile below:
"A verified speedster with a reported 4.5-second 40-yard dash, Montgomery's commitment not only boosts Florida's receiving room, but it also aids the Gators pipeline in South Florida. Montgomery saw his recruitment blow up after a transfer to Miami Central ahead of his junior season and a strong showing on the offseason 7-on-7 circuit. A little smaller on the weight side, Montgomery will look to add muscle while keeping his top-end speed at the collegiate level. His length also allows him to out-jump defensive backs. However, Montgomery has been a flip target for other schools, namely Alabama and Louisville after visits to both schools near the end of the season."