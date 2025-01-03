Florida Gators Signee/Commit Highlights at the Under Armour All-America Game
DELAND, Fla.-- In the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game, which featured six total future Florida Gators players, saw Team Icon defeat Team Unstoppable, 31-19.
Five of the six future Gators are members of the 2025 signing class with the lone non-signee being 2026 four-star quarterback commit Will Griffin, who saw plenty of playing time after Alabama signee Keelon Russell left the game due to injury.
Gators Illustrated has compiled highlights and stats of each of Florida's 2025 signees as well as Griffin, which can be found below.
Florida Gators Signee/Commits Highlights
Four-star signee Naeshaun Montgomery found early success with a 10-yard reception on third down followed by a two-point coversion to give Team Icon an early 14-8 lead.
Will Griffin, a 2026 four-star quarterback commit, took the field in the second quarter, completing 3-of-4 passes for 20 yards on his first drive. His best play came on fourth-and-seven, where he completed a 17-yard pass on the run.
Griffin would be subbed out a few plays later after a fumble, but Montgomery was still able to capitalize for Team Icon with a five-yard touchdown reception from Alabama signee Keelon Russell.
Griffin found his rhythm on his next possession with four completions, including one to UF five-star wide receiver signee Vernell Brown III to convert a first down.
Brown III sparked Team Icon early in the third quarter with a 35-yard catch-and-run, setting up a field goal to make it a two-possession lead, and he added a 19-yard catch from Griffin to end the quarter.
Griffin added a 21-yard pass on third-and-14 in the fourth quarter to set up another field goal for Team Icon, which gave them a 28-19 lead.
Full Florida Gators Signees/Commit Stats
Team Icon:
- QB Will Griffin (2026 commit): 11-22, 82 yards
- WR Vernell Brown III: 3 receptions, 58 yards
- WR Naeshaun Montgomery: 2 receptions, 15 yards, touchdown, 2-point conversion
- LB Ty Jackson: no stats
- DL Jalen Wiggins: 3 total tackles (1 solo)
Team Unstoppable:
- RB Byron Louis: 5 carries, -4 yards. 2 receptions, 10 yards.