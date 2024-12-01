Montrell Johnson Jr. Reaches Milestone in Gators Rushing Onslaught
Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Gators rushing attack was tormenting Florida State all Saturday night and was one of the big reasons they walked away with the win over their rivals.
In total, the offense rushed for 235 total yards against the Seminoles, with the yards being dispersed throughout the stable of backs that head coach Billy Napier had at his disposal. Montrell Johnson Jr. led all Gators with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown, Jadan Baugh had 81 yards and Ja’Kobi Jackson added 51 yards and a touchdown as well.
Additionally, for these 235 rushing yards from the Gators' backs, they did it on just 38 rushes. When you do that math on that, it comes out to an astounding 6.2 yards per carry, which Napier was appreciative of after the game.
“You need to play with that type of physicality, and it was that type of day," Napier said. “It makes everything else easier is what I would say.”
And to no surprise, Johnson Jr. also led the Gators in this category against the Seminoles with 9.9 yards per carry.
One big reason he set the pace in this statistic is because he had one of the best highlights for the Gators' offense. With the game still within reach for the Seminoles, Johnson Jr. took a handoff up the middle and instantly saw a pasture of green grass in front of him that he burst straight through for a 65-yard touchdown that pushed the Gators' lead to 21 points.
Johnson Jr. Hits Impressive Milestone
Another key detail from the night is that Johnson Jr. surpassed 3000 career rushing yards. And while that might be an impressive feat, his mind was more focused on the win.
“Obviously it means a lot to me but just getting the win with the team, just going out the right way,” Johnson Jr. said. “That means more to me.”
His coach, though, showed him the rightful praise.
“I mean, how many backs in the country right now have 3,000 yards rushing,“ Napier said. “He's taken full advantage, and he's a class act off the field. He's everything you would want in a player to be in terms of representing the program."
As for how many he has in a Gators uniform, that total is 2,251 rushing yards. He’s been one of the more consistent players for the Gators throughout his three years in the orange and blue and will be severely missed when his time is done.