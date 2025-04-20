Multiple Official Visits Set for Gators OL Targets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Whoever wins the battle of the trenches usually wins the game, so it’s a great sign for the Florida Gators when they are able to set up summer official visits with multiple top offensive line prospects.
Moreover, the need to recruit offensive linemen is even more important for the Gators when you realize that two of their potential starters will be departing after this year – tackle Austin Barber, and center Jake Slaughter.
With that being the case, head coach Billy Napier and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster have to be locked in on the recruiting trail, and while they are yet to land a recruit along the line, they are making some headway in a few recruitments in the 2026 class.
Felix Ojo, Mansfield (Texas), Lake Ridge
Ojo is, without a doubt, one of the top focuses for Napier and Co. in the trenches. He measures in at 6-foot-7, 274 pounds, and ranks as the seventh overall player in the country and second best offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
Florida is most likely trailing in this recruitment with Texas being a name to look out for. That’s because before his most recent visit that took place recently, it was unclear on if the Gators were going to get an official visit. Following the visit, things became more crystallized. He now has an official visit set for May 16 to May 18, according to On3’s Blake Alderman.
G’Nivre Carr, Bradenton (Fla.), IMG Academy
This recruitment is probably one the Gators feel the best about right now for offensive line recruits. Carr plays his high school ball south of Gainesville, but actually is a native of Ocala, Fla. So, there’s familiarity with the program given the proximity.
Additionally, the three-star IMG Academy offensive lineman has taken multiple visits to Florida, which makes that connection with the Gators staff even stronger. As a result, the Gators have received a prediction to land his services whenever he decides to take himself off the market.
Carr has an official visit set for May 30 through June 1, he posted on X.
Chris Booker, Atlanta (Ga.), Hapeville Charter
The Gators are probably playing catch up in this one, but it is worth mentioning Booker did recently schedule an official visit, according to On3’s Corey Bender on X. Booker’s visit with the Gators will take place June 13 through June 15.
Florida will have their work cut out for them, though. Booker is a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide commit list and has been so since late February of this year. Although the orange and blue do have one thing in their corner that Booker does like.
“It’s a really good place for development,” Booker told Bender.
He is currently rated as a four or three-star recruit across the recruiting industry and holds offers from schools such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia.
Chancellor Campbell, St. Petersburg (Fla.), Lakewood
Florida looks to be the leader in Campbell’s recruitment based on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. They sit at 88.2% chance to land him with the next closest being Miami with 5.2%.
Campbell is a 6-foot-8, 308-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2026 and is ranked as a consensus three-star recruit on all four recognized recruiting services. Some of the other schools to offer him outside of Florida are Miami, Ohio State, Penn State.
The Gators and Campbell have an official visit date set for June 6 through June 8, per Campbell on X.
Canon Pickett, Tampa (Fla.), Tampa Bay Technical
Miami has been viewed as the favorites for Pickett for quite some time. Mostly because of the family ties he has to the program. Pickett’s brother, Booker, signed with the Hurricanes in the class of 2024.
However, the three-star has had multiple visits with the Gators, including one back at the end of March, making it an interesting race for the in-state schools. Pickett has scheduled an official visit that begins on June 13.
The Gators will need to begin to win out on the top tier guys at this position if they want to compete with the rest of premier teams within the SEC and landing multiple of these players can go a long way in the future.