Slew of Prospect Projected to Pick Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With spring camp in the rearview mirror, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators turn its full attention back to recruiting, and it appears they are set for immediate success.
The Gators have recently been projected to land a slew of high-rated prospects, according to On3.
On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman on Thursday projected for four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone, four-star safety CJ Hester and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua to all pick Florida when the time comes for the group to announce their respective decisions.
These three join four-star linebacker Malik Morris and three-star guard G'Nivre Carr in the group of prospects predicted to choose Florida. Alderman previously predicted Morris to land with the Gators during his time with 247 Sports and carried that prediction over with him to On3, and Carr was previously predicted to choose Florida by On3's Keith Niebuhr.
Alderman on Thursday joined Niebuhr in predicting Carr to Florida.
Headlining the group is Stone (Dyke, Va.), who is rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 41 overall player in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports. He previously visited Florida and will take an official visit to the Gators on June 13.
Hester (Cocoa, Fla.) becomes a must-have prospect for the Gators following the decommitment of Devin Jackson. He is rated as the No. 108 overall player in the class and No. 8 safety recruit by On3. Hester will visit Florida on May 30 after a trip to Auburn on May 16 and before trips to Syracuse (June 6), UCLA (June 13) and Iowa (June 20).
Rounding out the group is Aumua from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. An under-the-radar prospect, Aumua is rated as the No. 28 tight end in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports and will take an official visit to Florida on June 6.
The Gators' 2026 recruiting class is currently comprised of two commits in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, but the class is expected to grow after Florida hosts dozens of prospects this summer on official visits.