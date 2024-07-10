Myles Graham will Blaze His Own Trail with Florida Gators
Recently, the term nepotism in sports climbed back into the consciousness with the Los Angeles Lakers' drafting LeBron James' son, Bronny. Yet, people forget the actual offspring of athletes that carve their own path.
Florida Gators freshman linebacker Myles Graham intends to blaze his own trail. The son of a former Gator standout, the younger Graham wants to chase his own destiny. While extremely thankful for his lineage, Myles Graham wants to compete as a Gator under his own terms.
Escaping the Shadow
Graham's father, Earnest, played five seasons in Gainesville, totaling 3,085 rushing yards and thirty-three touchdowns on the ground. The elder Graham excelled as Gator, before enjoying an eight-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In life, few players enjoy the ability to play high school, college, and professional football within a three-hour drive. Earnest Graham played with a hard-charging, unrelenting style that fought for every yard and wore down opposing defenses. Currently, he ranks fourth in rushing yards and touchdowns. Plus, he stands sixth yards from scrimmage. Now, he patiently waits for his son to step into The Swamp.
New Path
Unlike his father, Myles Graham competes on the defensive side of the ball. As a linebacker, the younger Graham chooses to stop running backs and hopefully make splash plays in the passing game. After spurning other offers, everyone anticipated his commitment to the University of Florida.
However, he will need to earn his spot and playing time. Legacy players see the field in The Swamp, if they can actually play. The name on the helmet supersedes the one on the jersey. Plus, the elder Graham, a former head football coach, understands the work needed to not only see the field but consistently play at a high level. Using his speed and nose for the ball will endear him to both coaches and the fanbase.
Roadblock
As mentioned, no one on the Gators' staff will hand Myles Graham a starting job. In fact, other talented linebackers stand in the way between him and a starting spot. More importantly, he missed the remainder of spring practice with back surgery.
The injury predates his time at Florida, so taking care of it now sounds like the better idea, instead of waiting. Now, Graham will need to not only recover but get up to speed quickly, if he wants to see the field for any amount of time this season.
Overview
Myles Graham will start his Gators journey with a fight. Other linebackers and potential subpackages along with surgery recovery prevent him from ascending to the starting spot. Yet, with a father in his corner that understands the process and the long game, patience and preparation will make him a far better player. Granted, he stands the chance to emerge from his father's immense shadow and be Myles Graham, not just Earnest's son.