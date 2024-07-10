Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Annihilates Bronny Draft Pick
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James will be playing alongside his son, former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, on the hardwood next year for L.A. in a slice of league history. No other father-son duo has ever shared an NBA court. The 39-year-old LeBron suiting up next to the 19-year-old Bronny will change that this fall.
Not everyone is a fan of the Lakers' decision to select Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, however, as his on-court output as an offensively inefficient bench guard on a 15-18 Trojans team may not have normally warranted his selection in the draft this year.
Steven Hunter, a 7-foot journeyman center out of DePaul who played from 2001-10 in the league (and in 2011 abroad), weighed in on his Instagram account, @s_dot45. The account itself is private, but L.A. Clippers fan @Jacobtheclipper screen-grabbed Hunter's aggrieved post.
"For those that don't know... Late second round picks don't get guarantees," Hunter noted. "Typically late second round picks don't get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn't earned I'm sorry... And it's an egregious abuse of power from LBJ & [Klutch Sports CEO and Bronny and LeBron's agent] Rich Paul. It's a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their asses off to to get to the league. It's sneaky [Hollywood stuff] like this that turns a lot of people off about LeBron."
"Not taking anything away from Bronny nor am I upset at Bronny," Hunter wrote. "Just know that this is a manipulation of our league and the integrity of what it truly takes to get there."
