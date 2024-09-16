Napier Calls Florida's Defensive Performance Against Texas A&M, “Disgusting," Gators Look to Turn Corner
After giving up 310 rushing yards against Texas A&M last Saturday, the Gators have the second-worst rushing defense in the SEC (101st in FBS), according to the NCAA’s website.
Although previous opponents like Miami and Samford opted for a more balanced offensive attack, Texas A&M recognized a weakness in Florida’s defensive scheme and immediately exploited it. The Aggies threw 17 passes last game, while handing it off 55 times for a total of 310 yards.
That yardage out-gained Florida's entire offensive output on Saturday.
When asked about the Aggies dominant performance on the ground, Napier’s response was short and to the point.
"It's disgusting," Napier said Saturday. "Ultimately that's my fault. We need to do much better."
Luckily, the Gators abysmal rush defense may have met its perfect match. Florida will have a chance to regroup against Mississippi State, who has the worst rushing offense in the SEC (114th in FBS).
The Bulldogs’ leading rusher is Keyvon Lee, who only has 88 yards at this point of the season. Just behind Lee is Davon Booth, who has rushed 20 times for just 58 yards (2.9 yards per carry).
While elaborating about his team’s defensive struggles up front, Napier explained that the minor details can often get overlooked.
"I thought we lacked gap integrity at times. I thought we lost the edges at times both in the run game
and the rush game relative to the passing," Napier said on Monday.
By “gap integrity” Napier is referring to a defensive lineman’s ability/tendency to maintain positioning in their assigned gap, ensuring that every running lane is accounted for by a defender.
With veterans like Cam Jackson, 449-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson and 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of The Year Joey Slackman, the Gators' defensive line appeared poised to be one of the team's bright spots ahead of the season.
Despite the abundance of experience throughout the defensive line, the position group has been one the team's core weaknesses at this point.
Florida will look to rebound its defensive performance on the road at Mississippi State, which is set for a noon kickoff on ESPN.