Napier Explains LB's Diminished Role in 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators' 2025 defense has been one of the best in the country, a key piece has been absent for most of the season.
Junior linebacker Grayson Howard, a starter on last year's team, has only played in 36 total snaps across three of Florida's games this season. He most notably did not play in last week's upset win over Texas.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday addressed Howard's lack of snaps, explaining his injury history his holding him back.
"Pup has had the injury bug. I think he has had a challenging offseason, not much different than DJ's, to be quite honest," Napier said. "... So, I think in general, it's kind of week to week in terms of his role in the team. And then, he's not quite playing to the level that he's capable of because of the injuries that he's had in the offseason. "
Howard missed the last four games of the 2024 season due to a lower body injury that Napier previously described as a "soft tissue issue," before missing all of spring camp, being limited in fall camp and missing all of the season opener against Long Island.
While he played in three-straight games, recording four total tackles in the losses to USF, LSU and Miami, Howard's impact has yet to be truly felt. Not to mention, Florida's other linebackers have emerged as high-impact players.
Sophomore Myles Graham currently leads the team with 29 tackles, junior Jaden Robinson is tied with a team-high three pass breakups and is tied for third with 18 tackles, and sophomore Aaron Chiles has 11 tackles.
"I know how hard that is mentally, physically. We're just there for him, man," Graham said. "And it's really on his timeline whenever he feels he can come back. So whenever he wants to come back and play his best ball, we'll be ready for him. And he's a great player, so I'm excited for him to come back and do his thing, man. But we're really, we're a brotherhood, so we're always there for each other.”
While he is a scholarship player who was originally expected to have an impact role, Howard has not been listed on any of Florida's injury reports prior to the LSU and Texas games.
The SEC's Student-Athlete Availability Reporting Policy lists why a student-athlete may not be listed on a report:
- "An institution is not required to include a student-athlete on the Availability Report if the student-athlete (1) is not expected to participate in games (e.g., a redshirt student-athlete who does not dress for games) or (2) at most, infrequently participates in a de minimis portion of games (e.g., the final minutes of a game when the outcome is no longer in doubt)."
It's also important to note that with only three appearances this season, Howard is technically eligible for a redshirt this season. He played in nine games last season and 11 games as a freshman at South Carolina.
Napier did not indicate if this was an option being discussed but explained that Florida is still trying to get Howard in a position to play this season.
"So anytime a player is not getting to play, I think they're searching," Napier said. "So, in general there, we're trying to get him healthy, trying to get him to play at his highest level."