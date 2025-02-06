Napier on Calling Plays: 'It's What's Got Me Here. It's How I Became a Head Coach'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Heading into his fourth season leading the Florida Gators, head coach Billy Napier remains confident in his ability as the team's offensive play caller.
"it’s what got me here. It’s how I became the head coach. It’s what’s helped us make progress and win in the past. I’m confident it will help us do that in the future," he said on Wednesday.
Napier, who will hold the role as the de facto offensive coordinator in addition to his head coaching duties for the fourth-straight season, has faced concerns from the fanbase regarding his decision to hold both roles after inconsistent offensive performances in his tenure.
In his first three seasons, the Gators have failed to average above 29.5 points per game with a highest final scoring ranking of 58. Last season, Florida was the country's No. 64 scoring offense at 28.3 points per game.
That being said, the Gators finally found some consistency and success at the end of 2024 with the emergence of freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who helped lead the team to a four-game winning streak to end the year with an 8-5 record and bowl win.
The Gators also have the benefit of returning four of its five starting offensive linemen from last season, its starting tight end in Hayden Hansen, the bulk of its running back production and have a talented albeit inexperienced receiver room led by redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III.
"I’m beyond that. We get it. We’re going to always be - it’s a production business," Napier said of the criticism. "My job is to get the team to win and I try to make decisions that reflect that. I still have conviction about it."
However, Napier's steadfastness in remaining as the offensive play caller doesn't mean he hasn't changed the organization of that unit. The team reportedly is expected to promote co-offensive coordinator Russ Callaway to offensive coordinator, while Napier explained he's adjusted the workflow for his offensive staff.
"I think, you know, the things that are on my plate, I think we've narrowed our focus a little bit. I think we've got good systems in place," Napier said. "We've adjusted workflow, delegated. I thought Russ did an exceptional job last year in a leadership role, you know, running the unit meetings, being a huge -- from an organizational standpoint, installation, scripting, input on the game plan. He was in every one of those meetings."
Napier also mentioned potentially hiring more staff as NCAA rules no longer limit the number of on-field assistants teams have and no longer limit coaching duties analysts can have. Napier has already pointed to quarterback analyst Ryan O'Hara taking on more duties last season as an example.
As Napier continually evaluates his offense and its staff, he explained he wants to take it year-by-year.
"I think one cycle at a time," he said. "I think what I tried to do is evaluate things as objectively as I can and think about last year. As the season went there I feel like we were starting to look the way we wanted it to look. You’re never going to make everybody happy. That’s part of leadership. Definitely in this room.
"Yeah, I would say we’ll continue to make decisions that reflect the best interest of the team and try to put the team in position to win.”
It remains to be seen if Napier's insistence on holding play calling duties will lead to his greatest success as Florida's head coach or his downfall, but it appears he's making the necessary investment to have success in the role.
Only time will tell, though, if the investment from this offseason will pay off in 2025.