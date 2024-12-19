Napier Teases Additions to Edge Room after Gators Lose Jack Pyburn, T.J. Searcy
In the era of the transfer portal, players will come and go, and it will always remain a shock to old-school fans. For the Florida Gators, the same reasoning exists. The Gators, like most prominent FBS teams, will lose their fair share of players while they add others to eventually supplant them.
How the school moves on reveals a great deal about the infrastructure of the coaching staff and the dynamic as it pertains to their outlook. Last year star edge rusher Princely Umanmielen left Gainesville for Ole Miss, and worry spread throughout whether the Gators would replace him.
The defense rebounded late without him, finishing third in the SEC with 39 sacks, and the team earned a bowl invite.
Two Departures, No Impact
Last week Jack Pyburn entered the transfer portal. People were surprised but didn't bat an eye over a player that tallied one sack and one interception. Rumors swirled about Pyburn compensation demands including playing time, and Pyburn is headed for LSU.
Fellow edge rusher T.J. Searcy hopped in the portal. Searcy's Florida career amounted to 3.5 sacks and 60 tackles.
On the outside some would raise red flags, but in all honesty, what did they really bring to the pass rush? Reaction to both departures feel mixed. Some fans appear legitimately upset and others dismiss the moment as a small speed bump on the road to progress.
To keep it in perspective, defensive backs Sharif Denson and Jordan Castell produced just one less sack (three) as Pyburn and Searcy combined, with far fewer rush opportunities.
Napier's Words
In his own way, Billy Napier expressed thanks to the players over the last week. Yet keeping things in perspective, he understands the game and what modern football looks like. While speaking at media availability, the head coach articulated his feelings.
"Wish TJ nothing by the best," said Napier. "And maybe we're not done there. We'll see. But just think it's a product of the world we're living in, right? So, TJ has done a great job for us. It's been a productive player. He's done a good job off the field. Really grown up a lot. Proud of him, nothing but respectful."
Class personified.
Say whatever about Billy Napier, he doesn't let how he feels cloud his press conference thoughts. Additionally, he also discussed what the players' departure means.
"Well, that's deep room," said Napier. "You know, that's part of the problem, right? Can't make everybody happy. So, I do think, you know, we got some guys who can play over there, Kam (James) and LJ (McCray) can easily slide over there and play, not to mention George (Gumbs). So, it's a deep room. So, I think we'll be okay. And obviously we got some good rookies coming in, and that's a position where we could potentially go add another player here."
Living up to the phrase "can't worry about who is not here," Napier cites the depth of the position and possible-further additions, sheds light that he does not seem worried at all. In fact, their departure opens the door for others.
Bottom Line
Searcy played well in spots at the University of Florida, endearing himself to teammates and fans alike. However, in the big picture, instead of mourning what they lost, UF coaches decided to do the opposite, focusing on what they currently have and how to use that talent.
For the first time in a while, the football program feels like it’s on steady ground with a bright future.