No One to Blame but the Gators for Bowl Ineligibility
The Florida Gators' bowl hopes ended Saturday night, with a loss in Oxford. Although they scored 24 points in the first half, the Gators struggled to maintain momentum in the final 30 minutes, ultimately losing 34-24 to Ole Miss.
Ultimately, the loss was a summary of the team's season: early promise followed by consistent struggles. Despite its seeming oxymoronic nature, Florida's preference for unconventional plays ultimately led to their downfall.
Lagway Maybe isn't the One
Some observers might cite DJ Lagway's ability and argue he deserves to remain as Florida’s starting quarterback next season. However, the Mississippi game exemplified why he may not be the answer going forward. In the second half, Lagway led the team to zero points across five unsuccessful drives.
Ole Miss relied on Florida's quarterback inefficiency to stay in the game. Lagway’s season gives little reason to believe he should start again soon. Gators fans have seen inconsistency rather than growth, and splash plays haven’t masked his lack of development.
He remains a sophomore with potential but lacks the consistency needed for elite play. Lagway pulled off a rare feat of overarching regression, despite being surrounded by playmakers.
Defensive Woes
Still lacking a quality pass rusher, the team looked strong in spots against Ole Miss' passing game. Yet, it wasn't going to last.
Ron Roberts continues to avoid recruiting twitchy playmakers and instead seeks recycled ones in the portal. Also, just stacking the defensive line with big-bodied linemen is not a sound approach to playing in the SEC. The quarterbacks are too good to just throw oversized, underskilled players at them.
Playing Out the String
With the postseason out of reach, the Gators are only playing for pride. Seniors will compete knowing these are their last games. Players with remaining eligibility might explore new opportunities next year.
Despite some talent, Florida didn’t play well as a cohesive team, and chemistry was lacking. While Billy Napier’s staff recruited athleticism, they failed to mold these individuals into a successful, unified squad.
Overview
Napier is gone, likely enjoying his buyout, but recent losses stem from the players.
Although Florida often had more talented athletes, against teams like South Florida, LSU, Georgia, and Kentucky, games still ended in losses. Coaching schemes can only go so far; the failure to execute falls on the roster. Except for a handful of contributors, clearing house and pursuing transfers aggressively may be the smartest move for Florida going forward.
The question is, will they be able to?