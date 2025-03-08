Observations from Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday continued spring camp with its second practice, during which members of the media were invited to observe a 14-minute period of on-air position drills.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance, taking note of certain player's participation while viewing the interior defensive line, linebackers, offensive line and receivers.
Participation Report
Injured players in attendance:
- QB DJ Lagway (simulated throws away from the drill, handoffs with running backs)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Eugene Wilson III (full participant with the receivers)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (agility drills only, brace on left knee)
- DL Jamari Lyons (full participant in non-contact jersey)
- DL Stephon Shivers (full participant in non-contact jersey)
Injured players not observed at practice/doing rehab work in the weight room:
- RB Chad Gasper (PWO)
- WR Aidan Mizell
- DL Caleb Banks
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Sharif Denson
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Jameer Grimsley
- DB Bryce Thornton
Jamari Lyons Returns to Practice, Receiver Absent
For the first time since breaking his ankle during a preseason fall scrimmage, interior defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was observed as an active participant at practice, although he donned a black non-contact jersey while participating in drills.
Meanwhile, receiver Aidan Mizell was observed doing work in the weight room away from his position group after being a full participant on Thursday. Head coach Billy Napier did not list Mizell in his initial list of injured players from the first day of camp.
OL Working Through Positions
With four returning starters, Florida's offensive line won't need many new faces to step up, but the Gators are preparing that way to boost depth. Mainly, Bryce Lovett has stepped up after shining late last season as the starting right tackle alongside starters Austin Barber, Knijeah Harris, Jake Slaughter and Damieon George Jr.
"Bryce is one of the most special athletes I've been around, especially as an offensive lineman," Slaughter said Thursday. "I truly mean it when I say you he play all five positions, but he just has great movement skills. He bends, he wants to do it, he's getting better in the weight room, he's getting better on the field. So, we're all super excited for him."
Additionally, redshirt freshman Marcus Mascoll has moved to center, working with fellow redshirt freshman Jason Zandamela-Popa behind Slaughter.
"He's a really smart kid," Slaughter said of Mascoll. "It's one of those things where as soon as he gets the confidence, he gets the reps, he knows he can get it out quick, make his ID, make his call and get set, snap the ball and roll, he's gonna be super special."
Walk-On Makes a Big Play
Preferred walk-on receiver David Schmidt, a local prospect from Newberry (Fla.), arguably had the catch of the day with a leaping effort on a deep pass from true freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Video of Schmidt's catch, courtesy of Nick Marcinko of Gator Country, can be found below.
In December of 2023, Gators Illustrated interviewed Schmidt after his commitment to Florida, which he describe as his "dream school."
"There's going to be something different in me compared to all these other guys who are from all over the country. They want to be a Gator, but I grew up a Gator," he said. "I've lived in Gainesville my whole life. I grew up watching guys like Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, Kadarius Toney. I have the ability to be in their shoes and make a name for myself just as they did when I was a kid."