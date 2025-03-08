All Gators

Observations from Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 2

The Florida Gators continued spring camp on Saturday with its second practice. Gators Illustrated was in attendance for a 14-minute portion, taking a participation report while watching the interior defensive line, linebackers, offensive line and receivers.

Cam Parker

The Florida Gators on Saturday held its second practice of 2025 spring camp.
The Florida Gators on Saturday held its second practice of 2025 spring camp. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday continued spring camp with its second practice, during which members of the media were invited to observe a 14-minute period of on-air position drills.

Gators Illustrated was in attendance, taking note of certain player's participation while viewing the interior defensive line, linebackers, offensive line and receivers.

Participation Report

Injured players in attendance:

  • QB DJ Lagway (simulated throws away from the drill, handoffs with running backs)
  • RB Treyaun Webb
  • WR Eugene Wilson III (full participant with the receivers)
  • WR Kahleil Jackson (agility drills only, brace on left knee)
  • DL Jamari Lyons (full participant in non-contact jersey)
  • DL Stephon Shivers (full participant in non-contact jersey)

Injured players not observed at practice/doing rehab work in the weight room:

  • RB Chad Gasper (PWO)
  • WR Aidan Mizell
  • DL Caleb Banks
  • LB Grayson Howard
  • DB Sharif Denson
  • DB Aaron Gates
  • DB Jameer Grimsley
  • DB Bryce Thornton

Jamari Lyons Returns to Practice, Receiver Absent

For the first time since breaking his ankle during a preseason fall scrimmage, interior defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was observed as an active participant at practice, although he donned a black non-contact jersey while participating in drills.

Meanwhile, receiver Aidan Mizell was observed doing work in the weight room away from his position group after being a full participant on Thursday. Head coach Billy Napier did not list Mizell in his initial list of injured players from the first day of camp.

OL Working Through Positions

With four returning starters, Florida's offensive line won't need many new faces to step up, but the Gators are preparing that way to boost depth. Mainly, Bryce Lovett has stepped up after shining late last season as the starting right tackle alongside starters Austin Barber, Knijeah Harris, Jake Slaughter and Damieon George Jr.

"Bryce is one of the most special athletes I've been around, especially as an offensive lineman," Slaughter said Thursday. "I truly mean it when I say you he play all five positions, but he just has great movement skills. He bends, he wants to do it, he's getting better in the weight room, he's getting better on the field. So, we're all super excited for him."

Additionally, redshirt freshman Marcus Mascoll has moved to center, working with fellow redshirt freshman Jason Zandamela-Popa behind Slaughter.

"He's a really smart kid," Slaughter said of Mascoll. "It's one of those things where as soon as he gets the confidence, he gets the reps, he knows he can get it out quick, make his ID, make his call and get set, snap the ball and roll, he's gonna be super special."

Walk-On Makes a Big Play

Preferred walk-on receiver David Schmidt, a local prospect from Newberry (Fla.), arguably had the catch of the day with a leaping effort on a deep pass from true freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Video of Schmidt's catch, courtesy of Nick Marcinko of Gator Country, can be found below.

In December of 2023, Gators Illustrated interviewed Schmidt after his commitment to Florida, which he describe as his "dream school."

"There's going to be something different in me compared to all these other guys who are from all over the country. They want to be a Gator, but I grew up a Gator," he said. "I've lived in Gainesville my whole life. I grew up watching guys like Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin, Kadarius Toney. I have the ability to be in their shoes and make a name for myself just as they did when I was a kid."

David Schmidt
Florida Gators walk-on receiver David Schmidt makes a catch during the team's spring practice on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football