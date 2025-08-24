Outside "Tough Schedule" Narrative on Gators Needs to End
It always seems like the Florida Gators endure a tough schedule on what seems like a rare basis.
How do we know? Well, the media loves to discuss how the schedule will ultimately be the cause. If the team suffers, people will blame the schedule. In all honesty, it’s the SEC, where no cupcakes exist. All of the whining and bellyaching neither moves the conversation forward nor provides insight.
Instead, look at the schedule as a blessing in disguise.
Postseason Prep
Any team can run through a soft schedule, head to the postseason and be on the receiving end of a lopsided beating at the hands of a team with actual tough games on their slate. Cupcakes make for great desserts, not resume-building wins that determine whether you play in the Texas Bowl or the College Football Playoff.
With the expanded bracket, a tough schedule helps get teams ready for the task ahead. Teams that survive the Big 12 have to play the best teams in that conference and will do so without reservation.
Respect on Your Name
How many times did people question Indiana last season, after they ran through much of the Big Ten? Granted, teams can only play the schedule, but too often athletic directors opt for the easy instead of the tough teams that you could actually lose to.
Yes, Florida has LIU on the schedule but, from Sept. 7, the day after the South Florida game, the Gators mostly SEC ball plus in-state rivals Miami and Florida State. Those games are for recruiting boosts and bragging rights. Plus, at least the Miami game looks like it will help with strength of schedule.
Last season DJ Lagway earned kudos for his games against Tennessee and LSU. The LSU game gave the team confidence that they’ve lacked. It answered every question about whether he could lead the team in any atmosphere, regardless of crowd level or situation. While moral victories do not exist, Lagway’s early performance in Knoxville shed light on what he can eventually be.
The entire “Florida’s schedule is too hard” narrative needs to end due to the surrounding effects of the statement. It presents an easy out for anyone that wants to excuse subpar play that results in losses.
If the Gators suffer through a tough year, it has nothing to do with who they played. The failure to execute on both offense and defense rests solely with them. Historically, the program won championships based on playing a brutal schedule, and no one complained.