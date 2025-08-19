Florida Gators 2025 Position Preview: QBs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators taking the next step towards the 2025 season as fall camp ends and game prep begins.
Florida Gators on SI is giving a quick depth chart prediction and breakdown of each position group, starting with the quarterbacks.
Depth Chart Prediction
- Starter: DJ Lagway (So.)
- Backup: Aidan Warner (R-So.)
- Reserves: Harrison Bailey (R-Sr.), Tramell Jones Jr. (Fr.), Clay Millen (R-Sr.), Aaron Williams (R-Fr.)
Position Preview
Lagway enters his first season as the full-time starter after a strong debut a year ago, when he went 6-1 as the starter with 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns to help lead Florida to four-straight wins to end the season.
However, his health has been and will continue to be an outside question after he was extremely limited for the entirety of spring camp due to multiple injuries, including a shoulder and hernia issue, both of which are lingering issues from high school, last season's hamstring injury and a calf injury, which limited him during fall camp.
However, head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed Lagway had returned to throwing during team drills and in an 11-on-11 setting. He had previously been limited to just position drills and 7-on-7 periods.
"He took team reps today which was good and obviously he was hitting," Napier said. "He had a great full stack of throws last week four days in a row, didn’t scrimmage but did quite a bit of work that day, so yeah he’s feeling much better and he’s moving around well.”
While he enters the season as one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the country, Lagway isn't a fully molded quarterback. Short and intermediate throws and interceptions plagued Lagway as a freshman, but Florida is expecting those issues to be a thing of the past this season.
Meanwhile, the Gators, once again, turned to the portal to boost its depth, adding veteran backup Harrison Bailey while elevating former walk-on transfer Aidan Warner to the scholarship roster. The team also added four-star true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. to the backup competition.
“It’s still very much a battle," Napier said Monday. "I wish I had more clarity, but I don’t, so we’ll continue to work with that group this week and the closer we’ll get the more clarity we’ll have so still nothing clear cut.”
While it truly remains to be seen who the actual backup will be, Florida Gators on SI learned periodically throughout camp that Warner, Lagway's backup from a year ago, made significant strides and had taken some first-team reps in Lagway's place.
“Oh, big time," senior offensive lineman Austin Barber said of Warner's improvement. "You know, it's just, like I said, just more reps. You know, he's young, but he got some really good reps and you know, continued to get reps. It's been really cool to see him grow into himself.”
Nonetheless, Bailey, who has also received reps in Lagway's place, could very well could overtake the job by the time the season starts, and Jones Jr. continues to rise in the eyes of those around him after a breakout camp performance.
"Tramell Jones is buzz-worthy," Napier said. "... I think he did a nice job at the scrimmage, made some plays with his feet, he made some off-schedule plays. Still got to operate much quicker, got to process quicker, communicate better, under the gun and the play clock, you know, his ability to manage the problems as they arise, all those things need to improve. But throws a really good ball, he's very accurate, he's got arm talent, and I think he's a smart kid.”
Overall, the Gators' 2025 quarterback room seems to be in a better position as far as overall depth is concerned, but keeping Lagway healthy will be the ultimate key in 2025. Florida has not had one quarterback start an entire season since 2020.
Should he remain healthy, Florida will likely be a playoff contender.