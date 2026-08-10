Pair of Gators Making Headlines for Freakish Athleticism

Talent and athleticism have never been a problem for the Florida Gators, as they sign athletes from all across the country every year.

However, two Gators are standing out above the rest, with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman tabbing edge rushers Jayden Woods and LJ McCray inside the top 101 freak athletes for the 2026 season on Monday. Woods came in at No. 5, while McCray came in at No. 33.

A 6-6, 235-pound WR with an 82 1/2-inch wingspan who runs a 10.1 100M? A 327-pound DT who hit almost 21 MPH?!? And Jeremiah Smith clocked WHAT this off-season?!?



The 2026 Freaks List--free story link:https://t.co/90kVc9uzfq pic.twitter.com/uP53xYrnAe — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 10, 2026

It is hardly a surprise to see Woods back on this list. Before he had even stepped on a college football field, The Athletic had him ranked No. 40 in last year’s College Football Freaks rankings. Playing a helping hand in that ranking was his 10-5 broad jump, 33.5 vertical and 4.28 shuttle shortly after enrolling. He also added a 555-pound squat and 365-pound power clean as a freshman.

Furthermore, after one year in college and a short amount of time with new strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt, the Athletic placed him at No. 4 entering the 2026 season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher is now benching 385 pounds, power cleaning 405 pounds, and has been limited to 600 pounds on squats and 405 pounds on cleans.

“So as far as people putting stuff on social media, if somebody can hit better than a 405 clean at 245, I haven't seen it,” Whitt mentioned when asked about Woods’ power clean. “He’s an elite athlete, and that clean at his body weight is just outstanding.”

He is not just a gym rat who cannot produce on the field, though. As a true freshman, he produced 3.5 sacks, five tackles-for-loss and one interception in his debut season with the Gators last season.

Those numbers had nearly every elite program in the country at his doorstep hoping to pry him away from Gainesville this offseason. Luckily for head coach Jon Sumrall, the Gators were able to fend off the suitors and retain him for another year.

Now, heading into his sophomore campaign, Woods is set to be the No. 1 on the depth chart and is pushing for All-SEC nominations come the end of the 2026 season.

For McCray, the story is a little different. A former five-star recruit in the 2024 class, he has battled injuries throughout his two years with the Gators.

However, with the help of Whitt and other coaches, McCray has been generating tons of buzz this offseason. Measuring 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, he has put on 21 pounds of lean muscle and reached a top speed of 20.31 mph. The latter is a major improvement.

“LJ McCray, get this: at 6-foot-7 and around 270 ran from 18.5 to 20.31,” Whitt told the media at the beginning of August. “That is incredible for a guy his size.”

A big reason he is making strides off the field, about his physical development, is because of how Sumrall has handled McCray since he became the Gators' head coach.

“We challenged him right out of the gate,” Sumrall said. “He has committed himself to the weight room and to his nutrition plan, and he's living just better away from the building in regards to sleeping and recovery and certain things it takes to grow and develop.”

Additionally, his development has the head coach excited about what is ahead for him.

“He plays like he's believing what he can become, and so it's exciting to see it come to life for him. The lights have come on for sure, and excited to see him continue,” Sumrall said.

McCray still has to prove that he can live up to the hype he had coming out of high school, but he is taking steps in the right direction as he heads into his junior season.

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