Five Players Who Can Answer Florida’s Biggest Question Marks in 2026

The Florida Gators are, once again, arguably one of the most polarizing programs in the entire country heading into 2026, with Jon Sumrall’s new regime adding plenty of new talent to an already exciting nucleus in Gainesville in the staff's first year in town.

Though the Gators' roster is filled with big names including the likes of Jadan Baugh, Jayden Woods, Vernell Brown III and more, Florida’s question marks may be even bigger heading into the fall. After some summer buzz, here are a few players who seem on their way to answering some of those question marks this year.

Florida opens fall camp on Wednesday.

Defensive Interior: Jeramiah McCloud

Jeramiah McCloud has a chance to break through after receiving considerable playing time as a true freshman. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The Gators lost a lot in the defensive trenches from last year's roster, with Brendan Bett standing as the only returning defensive tackle to play over 35 percent of the team's snaps last season.

Despite multiple additions to the unit through both the portal and the 2026 class, the buzz has begun to consistently build around rising sophomore Jeramiah McCloud after a standout spring. McCloud played 159 snaps as a true freshman, filling in on an injured front for Florida. As a result, the former four-star has pushed for a potential starting spot ahead of the fall.

Though the Gators’ depth on the defensive line still has much to prove, McCloud is my pick for the biggest breakout player on the roster and could transform the entire group's outlook.

Banged Up Cornerback Room: Ben Hanks III

Florida Gators defensive back Ben Hanks III is coming off a strong spring camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida’s unknowns at cornerback only grew recently, with talented returning starter Dijon Johnson now expected to miss part of the fall with an injury designation. Regardless of whether the veteran will be ready in week one, the unit will already have to rely on some youth talent behind Johnson and Cormani McClain, who has had some good buzz this offseason.

Both rising second-year players J’Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III showed flashes in 2025, while Hanks III left spring with tons of excitement around him within the program. The former five-star showcased his elite traits, most notably the same ball skills that helped him set the Miami-Dade County single-season interception record as a senior, and could push for a starting role independent of Johnson’s health with a strong fall camp.

The legacy could realistically lead Florida in interceptions this season and could quickly become a star in the Gators' secondary.

Pass Rush After Jayden Woods: KJ Ford

Florida jack linebacker KJ Ford (14) is one of the Gators' top freshmen on the team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Apart from the exciting sophomore Woods, the Gators' roster seemingly lacks a second pass rusher with proven ability to get to the quarterback.

The addition of Jax State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo and a healthy LJ McCray entering fall will greatly help, but it is actually true freshman KJ Ford that I could see having a major impact for the Gators. Ford worked into the Orange and Blue game early amongst starters to end the spring, and flashed big with multiple pressures against upperclassmen tackles with SEC experience.

The early-enrollee is likely to start the year backing up Woods at the JACK spot, but could quickly make an impact in his rookie season similar to his unit mate Woods, who finished with 3.5 sacks and nearly 450 total snaps played in 2025.

Watching the #Gators spring game back, top-150 early enrollee KJ Ford had arguably the best defensive performance on the day.



I think Ford is going to see the field plenty for Florida as a true freshman in 2026. pic.twitter.com/SmetkMaq2l — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) July 20, 2026

Offensive Tackle Musical Chairs: Emeka Ugorji

Emeka Ugorji transferred to Florida after a stint at Stanford. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

As the most worrisome and unsettled unit for Florida heading into the fall, Sumrall has continued to demand answers from an offensive line with not many starting spots locked down. Veteran transfers Harrison Moore and TJ Shanahan Jr. have both picked up some steam in the interior this summer, while the rest of the Gators' depth has seemingly failed to separate.

Stanford transfer Emeka Ugorji had one of the more surprising springs out of all the Gators' new additions following a rough first year with the Cardinals. Despite a lowly 46.5 PFF grade, the former three-star still earned valuable experience and started in the ACC as a true freshman, while he has quietly put himself in a position to start again now in Gainesville.

Ugorji was hand picked by new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and has been consistently praised by Sumrall, with his ascension potentially giving Florida at least an initial answer at a very important position.

Tight Race at Tight End: Luke Harpring

Florida tight end Luke Harpring is competing to be the team's starter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida added three tight ends in the portal over the offseason to compete with redshirt sophomore and former top-100 recruit Amir Jackson, with all looking to replace the 970 total snaps that transferred away this offseason between now Oklahoma Sooner Hayden Hansen and Baylor Bear Tony Livingston.

While Jackson is likely the popular pick to be an impact player amongst the unit due to his high potential coming out of high school, I think Luke Harping has a chance to take control of the group.

Harping comes over from Georgia Tech with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, where he played 239 total snaps and caught 13 passes for 158 yards. At the same time, Faulkner was an important factor in his recruitment when the Yellow Jackets were able to sign him as a top-175 prospect in the country. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound redshirt sophomore can move well for his size at the position and has an enticing ceiling as a pass catcher.

Not to mention, the genetics passed down from his father, basketball star and 10-year NBA player Matt Harpring, definitely show up in his natural athletic ability.

Jackson and JMU transfer Lacota Dippre will both likely push for playing time and any of the three could lead the way for the unit in 2026, but Harping looked like the most complete player in the spring and has the potential to take on a bigger role this year.

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