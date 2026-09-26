Pregame Injury Update on Gators WR Eric Singleton Jr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has officially been ruled as a game-time decision, according to the program's official pregame availability report.

Singleton Jr., who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was listed as a starter and participated in warmups. A decision is not expected to be made until just before kickoff. Singleton Jr. had been listed as questionable leading up to the game.

He also participated in warmups but was ultimately ruled out of last week's game against Auburn.

"He maybe could have gone, but I wasn't going to let his desire to play in that situation override common sense. Common sense has to prevail," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday. "You force a guy like that back too soon with his skillset, and then something bad happens that we could have avoided, and then you set him back four more weeks. It's like, ‘Well, that was a bad idea.’ He may come back when he's right. You never know what's going to happen with a guy, but we're going to make good, educated decisions about his return."

Eric Singleton warming up ahead of the #Gators ranked clash with 4th ranked Ole Miss.



Definitely some optimism he will go. pic.twitter.com/VEfxTahOm5 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 26, 2026

Singleton Jr. transferred to Florida after a season at Auburn and two seasons at Georgia Tech. Expected to be a major contributor for the Gators' offense, Singleton Jr. went down with an ankle injury while lead blocking on Florida's first offensive drive of the season, ending an FBS-leading streak of 37 consecutive games with a catch.

"When we get him back, that's a bonus for us, because he adds an element that everybody wants and that's elite speed, elite toughness," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "He's a competitor."

Should Singleton Jr. ultimately be unable to play, starters Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III will carry the load in the passing game, with Bailey Stockton, TJ Abrams, Micah Mays Jr. and Kahleil Jackson supporting the duo in the rotation.

"Eric is a very explosive playmaker as we all know," Brown III said. "He’s another guy in the receiver room that you have to account for on the defense. Teams obviously have been stopping both the run and the pass, but when you add another playmaker like he is, it’s pick your poison really.”

Meanwhile, Ole Miss will be without 10 players on Saturday, including star running back Kewan Lacy. Lacy suffered a shoulder injury in last week's win over LSU.

Kickoff between Florida and Ole Miss is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

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