Report: Former Gators LB Signs with Patriots
Former Florida Gators linebacker RJ Moten is signing with the New England Patriots, Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen announced Monday on X.
Moten was previously with the United States Football League’s Michigan Panthers before joining the Patriots. He played in one game for them last season before being cut later in the year. However, he did resign with the Panthers for the 2026 season this offseason but will be heading to the NFL for the time being.
This is not his first stint with an NFL team, though. He was invited to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp earlier this year.
The former Gator began his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines, spending three seasons with the program. He redshirted his first year before playing in 14 games each over the next two.
He recorded 65 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 29 games.
Following his junior season, Moten then made a move down south, joining the Gators, following in the footsteps of his father Ron, who played for UF from 1982-86.
While he initially played safety in his first season in Gainesville, he eventually transitioned to the linebacker position. Across his two seasons and 18 games played with Florida, he logged 31 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one pass-breakup and 0.5 tackles-for-loss.
His best game of the season came in the opener against Miami. He made appearances on defense and special teams, notching four tackles and a pass breakup.
Moten is now the second linebacker from the Gators' 2024 roster on an NFL team. The other is Shemar James, whom the Dallas Cowboys took in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.