Gators LB Invited to Eagles Minicamp
A second member of the Florida Gators has received a minicamp invite from an NFL franchise.
Linebacker RJ Moten received an invite from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to indedpendent Eagles' reporter James Simone.
Once again, Moten follows in the footsteps of his father Ron Moten, who was taken in the Sixth Round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the franchise after playing for the Gators.
Moten also joins defensive lineman Joey Slackman, who has been cross-training as an interior offensive lineman, as Florida's non-signee minicamp invites and is the second former Gator to have been tied to the Eagles after running back Montrell Johnson Jr. signed an UDFA deal.
Slackman was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp.
Moten spent two years at Florida as a rotational piece in both the safety and linebacker rooms. He started one game, the Gators' 2023 season opener against Utah, before being religated to a backup role as he also battled injuries.
He switched to linebacker for the 2024 season and was a consistent rotational piece with an emphasis on special teams.
"It definitely is exciting," Moten said of his expanded role and position change in October. "I think last year there were ups and downs. Obviously broke my hand. Had five pins in my hand last year. That was, like I said, God's way of saying, Sit down, it's not your time.
"That's kind of something, like, playing college football I had to understand, especially coming from Michigan and everything like that. That's kind of something like I try to tell some of my teammates as well. If it's not their time right now, just be happy for the guy in front of you."
He recorded 31 total tackles with 0.5 sacks in his two seasons with the program.
Prior to his time with, Moten spent three seasons at Michigan with starting experience at safety, most of which came during the 2022 season. He finished his time as a Wolverine with 66 tackles, four pass deflections, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.